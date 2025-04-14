Lookout Mtn., Ga. City Council Meeting Summary

The towns of Lookout Mountain, Ga. and Lookout Mountain, Tn. would like to partner with each other on two things which would benefit them both. Additional athletic fields are needed on the mountain that are used by both Tennessee and Georgia’s rec leagues and individuals. With very few options of available land, Tennessee has identified the old football field behind LMS to use for a multi-use field for flag football, soccer and lacrosse. Building the turf field will be the initial phase and includes bleachers or stands, stadium lights and relocation of the basketball court.The comprehensive plan also includes future development which could be done in different phases. Phase 2 includes a teaching garden, restrooms, concessions and storage space.The estimate for the first phase is $1 million and another $1 million for phase 2. The PTA at LMS dedicated $500,000 raised at the “Rock out for Lookout,” fundraiser toward the new field and is asking Lookout Mountain, Ga. to pitch in since it will be jointly used.The towns share costs for parks and recreation expenses including salaries and the maintenance of existing fields including Carter Field in Georgia that is used for soccer. The rec board from both towns also contributes. At the April council meeting, in the absence of City Attorney Bill Pickering, the opinion of City Judge Buddy Pressley, is that the Georgia city cannot give the Tennessee city even one dollar because, he said “it is a constitutional thing.” For the community’s sake, he said he wished that was different. Money can only be given to property owned by the city, he said.Another item that would benefit both towns is working together to establish, educate the residents about the laws and then enforce the rules for motorized scooters. With their popularity growing, and small kids using them on the roads in both towns, and they are failing to exercise caution at intersections, curves and with cars. Both Lookout Mountain, Ga. and Tn. see this as a great opportunity to work together to have consistent laws for scooters and enforce them the same way. And both sides could provide the same education to prevent accidents before anything tragic happens. But the state laws are different, said Judge Pressley. However, safety issues are shared, he said and the towns plan to have conversations to get an idea if the two can agree and then create the regulations.In department reports, Council member Tony Towns said he took a walk during heavy rain to witness problem areas for stormwater runoff. He saw a big problem with runoff coming from the parking lot and flat roof at Fairyland Elementary School. He said that will prompt discussions with the Walker County board of education about maintenance agreements with the city. The water first comes through the parking lot before traveling down Massey and Marvin Lanes, then continues down Red Riding Hood, carrying mulch and debris with it. That fills up the drainage ditches and eventually it all enters waterways. One thing that might help, he said, is to use rubber mats on the playground instead of rubber mulch that is detrimental to the environment. Council member Caroline Williams said it is time to stop putting band-aids on problem areas and to create a comprehensive plan for stormwater throughout the town.The public works department has a crew of three that are in charge of clearing brush off the streets, in addition to everything else they do; it takes two weeks to get through the entire city route. And that is when there are no problems with maintenance of equipment and no major storms. Kevin Leckenby, the council liaison with the public works department, asks for residents to show the city employees grace and patience when waiting for their debris to be removed. And he said people should be prepared to wait for the next time around if more brush is taken to the street immediately after it was picked up. Contractors are responsible for removing the brush they create as required by a city ordinance. Potholes are being repaired on city streets, he said, and the state of Georgia is responsible for and filling those on state roads. Public Works will also be setting up the Fairyland Festival and leveling the new park at Red Riding Hood and Cinderella. A bridge will also be built there before it is opened for play.City Manager Kenny Lee reported that he has been in the process of updating the city’s ordinances. Most recently, he has been working on the zoning ordinance that is being done to make it more easily understandable and more consistent. He is also looking to update the town’s alcohol ordinance. The permitting process has already been addressed.Lookout Mountain, Ga. has been experiencing vandalism at night, said Fire and Police Commissioner Taylor Watson. She said the police will become more visible and cameras have been set up and any vandals that are identified will be prosecuted. She also advises residents to lock their car and house doors, That will become even more important with the summer approaching, bringing more people to the mountain.Council member Williams gave a reminder that the annual Fairyland Festival is scheduled for April 17 with a May 1 rain date.Fairyland Elementary School has been presented with two awards from the governor’s office of student achievement. A platinum award was given for the greatest gains category which is for high growth in student achievement. It was one of 146 schools to receive a greatest gains award. The school also earned a Gold Award in the highest performing category for exhibiting high academic performance, one of the 120 highest performing schools in the state. Additionally, FES is one of only 53 schools in Georgia to receive an award in both categories.