Camper Fire In Dallas Bay Tuesday Morning

  • Tuesday, April 15, 2025
photo by Dallas Bay Fire
A camper fire in Hixson Tuesday morning threatened nearby home.

Firefighters from Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire located at 1644 Lisa Lynn Drive in Hixson. At 8:20 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a camper fire with structure endangerment.

First engine arrived on the scene confirming a 24-foot camper was fully involved with structure endangerment.

Firefighters worked quickly to establish water supply, contain the fire to the camper and avoid fire from spreading to the adjacent home.
Moments after arriving on the scene, a propane tank exploded due to the extreme heat from the camper fire.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene in case any injuries to the first responders.

While the camper is a total loss, damage to the home was contained to only melted siding from radiant heat. Damages are estimated at $15,000. Fire cause appears to be electrical in nature but will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.


Response included companies from all three Dallas Bay stations, with Tri-State Mutual Aid Association partner agencies Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department standing by for any additional major incidents in Dallas Bay's district. 

Dallas Bay VFD Chief, Markus Fritts, reported the homeowner was not on the scene, due to the home being remodeled.
photo by Dallas Bay Fire
A camper fire in Hixson Tuesday morning threatened nearby home. Firefighters from Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire located at 1644 Lisa Lynn Drive in ... more

