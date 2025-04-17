State Budget Includes $15 Million For Chattanooga Riverfront

The state of Tennessee’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes $15 million to revitalize Chattanooga’s riverfront at Ross’s Landing in partnership with Hamilton County and the city of Chattanooga, officials said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Hamilton County legislative delegation and Governor Lee for making this historic commitment to our vision for the future of the Chattanooga Riverfront,” said County Mayor Weston Wamp.

He added, “The city and county have worked closely together on plans that we believe will attract local families and visitors alike back to the banks of the Tennessee River. While Mayor Kelly and I made our case all the way to the governor, this simply would not have been possible without the support of our legislative delegation led by Senator Todd Gardenhire and Senator Bo Watson.

"With this state investment, the next chapter of Ross’s Landing begins in earnest, featuring new places to gather, play, and eat in one of the most iconic settings in the South.”

Mayor Kelly said, “The downtown riverfront is at the heart of Chattanooga's story of renewal and success, and this investment will power the next great era of our downtown. I want to thank Governor Lee for including this $15 million appropriation in his budget bill, our legislative delegation for fighting to see it through to final passage, and Mayor Wamp for his partnership and advocacy throughout this process.

"Our outdoor spaces aren't just our identity in Chattanooga, they're our competitive advantage, generating economic growth and improving quality of life. These transformed riverfront parks will be cherished by visitors and Chattanoogans alike for years to come.”

Plans are underway for a joint press event with local and state leaders, alongside community partners, to commemorate this milestone investment in the downtown riverfront.