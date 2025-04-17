Latest Headlines

Darryl Roberts Said He Killed Chris Wright After He Used N-Word, Belittled Him

  • Thursday, April 17, 2025
The man charged with killing local businessman Chris Wright in downtown Chattanooga testified Thursday that he did so after Wright called him the N-Word twice and belittled him.

Darryl T. "Too Tall" Roberts took the witness stand in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson. He is charged with criminal homicide in the Sept. 28, 2023, death of the 38-year-old father of three.

Two people who were with Roberts in front of Patten Towers testified earlier they did not hear what Wright was saying in the incident shortly before midnight.

Roberts, who is originally from Chicago, said he slept in a truck in Brainerd for years prior to moving to the low income high rise the previous May. He said he has COPD and gets a disability check. He acknowledged he has a lengthy criminal record.

He said it was customary to sit outside the former hotel in the evenings, and he came out in his pajamas and slip shoes and began talking with the other two men later than usual that evening. He said the location is "like our yard."

Roberts, who is 6'6', said he was armed with a 357 handgun that he carried for "protection." He said he had been shot three times, including twice "by mistake."

He said some unsavory characters pass by the front of Patten Towers - especially late at night. He said the group in front had been threatened on prior occasions.

At 11:48 p.m., Roberts said a man in a blue shirt and white pants sauntered by. He said he did not pay any attention to him at first.

He said the man (Chris Wright) had walked past, but then he turned around and extended his arm toward him. He said Wright said, "(N-Word), what are y'all doing hanging out? Y'all partying?"

Of the alleged statement, Roberts said, "It's just something you don't say - especially if you don't know me."

Roberts said he and the others told him to move on down the street, while gesturing with their hands.

He testified, "I dont know if he's a UFC fighter or has a Uzi in his pocket. I don't know if he's a homeless person or a golf pro."

He said Wright proceeded to tell him "he didn't like me. He said I was a piece of sh--."

Roberts told the jury that Wright "wasn't leaving. Every time he walked off, he turned around. It was more the hand motions and the stopping and starting."

He claimed Wright used the N-Word a second time.

Roberts said he then stood up and again told him to leave.

He said Wright told him, "I bet you won't say that to my face, boy."

Roberts stated, "I really don't remember nothing until the gunshot."

He said he remembers turning away, then looking down on the body of the shooting victim who had slumped to the sidewalk.

He said, "I was hoping this was not true and that it was going to be a dream."

Roberts said he went up to his room, and a female friend took a bagful of items from the room. He said he had not asked her to.

He said he then caught a ride out to Brainerd at the location near St. Marks where he had formerly lived. He said he tossed the gun into a dumpster.

Roberts said he was traumatized by an incident in 2013 when he was placed in handcuffs in the back of a police car, though he said he had done nothing wrong. He said he was told he would soon be released. However, he said a man police were looking for jumped into the car and led officers on a wild chase to Dalton, Ga. He said when the car stopped a gun was thrust into his face by police.

He said afterwards he was easily spooked by sudden movements.

A psychiatric expert said Roberts has undergone mental health treatment for years. Concerning threats against him, she said Roberts "goes from zero to a hundred quickly."

She said he told her that Wright used the N-Word twice, and he felt he was being "dehumanized."

