Crews Begin Installing Massive Miter Gates At Chickamauga Lock

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, in partnership with Shimmick Construction and Tennessee Valley Authority, recently began erecting massive miter gates for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project. This milestone brings the project closer to its goal of enabling both recreational vessels and commercial barges to pass through the new lock chamber, a critical step in modernizing regional infrastructure.A total of 14 miter gate pieces are being installed - 10 for the downstream side of the lock and four for the upstream side.Built by certified fabricators, these miter gates are a specific type of hydraulic steel structure designed to withstand immense water pressure while regulating water levels and ensuring safe passage of vessels navigating through the lock.“Seeing these massive gate pieces lifted and assembled into place is truly a testament to the expertise and coordination required in mega infrastructure projects. This process marks a significant achievement in the progress of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project and brings us closer to project operational status,” said Kyle Phillips, technical lead for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.All 14 individual miter gate pieces were delivered in December 2024. Installation began the first week of April. Crews are currently using a large-capacity crane to carefully lift and position each gate piece into its final location within the lock chamber. Once assembled, the pieces will be welded together onsite. Miter gate assembly for the downstream and upstream sides of the lock is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.The Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project is critical to ensuring the long-term reliability and efficiency of the Tennessee River navigation system. The existing lock, built in 1940, currently accommodates one barge at a time and supports the movement of about 1.5 million tons of cargo annually. The new 110-foot-wide by 600-foot-long navigation lock, expected to be operational in 2028, would hold nine barges per lockage. It is projected to increase capacity by 80 percent and significantly reduce transit times for commercial vessels, providing a major boost to both the regional and national economies.“The Chickamauga Lock is a vital link in our nation’s inland waterway system, and this project will ensure its continued reliability for decades to come. The economic benefits will be felt throughout the region and beyond,” said Bob Winters, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.