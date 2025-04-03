Latest Headlines

14,081 Individuals Affected By County Data Breach; Notices Going Out

  • Thursday, April 3, 2025

County officials said a data breach affected 14,081 individuals, and notices are now going out.

Officials said, "Hamilton County Government is a Covered Entity under HIPAA. Recently, its business associate, Nationwide Recovery Service, Inc. suffered a cybersecurity breach reportedly affecting 14,081 individuals.

"HIPAA requires a Covered Entity to provide notification to prominent media outlets serving the State or jurisdiction where more than 500 residents have been affected by a breach of their protected health information and where greater than 10 individuals’ mailing addresses are insufficient to provide notice by first class mail.

"Greater than 500 residents living in Tennessee and Georgia were affected and more than 10 individuals’ mailing addresses are insufficient to provide notice by first class mail."

Here is the county's Breach Notification:

HIPAA requires notice to individuals when there has been a breach of their protected health information (“PHI”). You are receiving this letter as part of Hamilton County’s compliance with HIPAA.

Nationwide Recovery Service is a business associate (agent) of Hamilton County Government that provides debt collection services for delinquent accounts for various departments, offices and organizational components of Hamilton County Government. On July 14, 2024, Hamilton County Government received an email from NRS with an attached letter.

The letter confirmed NRS had suffered a cybersecurity event that was reported to federal law enforcement. NRS said its investigation was ongoing and that additional information would be provided as it became available.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office received a letter via U.S.Mail from NRS supplementing their July 14, 2024, notice. The letter stated that NRS’s investigation recently found that there was unauthorized access to the NRS network between July 5, 2024, and July 11, 2024, and that certain files and folders were copied from the system. NRS determined that the compromised information potentially included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, financial account information and/or medical related information, among other information provided to NRS by Hamilton County.

Hamilton County’s (HCG) response to this breach:

1. Monday, February 24, 2025, the Hamilton County HIPAA Privacy Officer (“Privacy Officer”) was made aware of the breach, and promptly notified the Hamilton County Attorney, Rheubin Taylor, and the Hamilton County Compliance Task Force Chairman, Commissioner, David Sharpe. The same day, the Privacy Officer began an investigation, both internally and externally, of the reported “incident.”

2. Monday, March 3, 2025, EMS Billing (a department of Hamilton County Government) emailed to the County Attorney’s Office a copy of the letter from NRS supplementing their July 14, 2024, notice regarding “Nationwide Recovery Services, Inc. Data Security Event.”

3. Privacy Officer was told by EMS Billing staff that no PHI was transmitted to NRS from July 5, 2024 through July 11, 2024.

4. Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 3:12 p.m., in response to her investigation, the HIPAA Privacy Officer received email notice from NRS that 14,084 individuals’ protected health information was in the NRS system that was breached.

5. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the County Attorney’s Office provided written notification to the Mayor’s Office and the Hamilton County Commission regarding the extent of the breach, the notification periods and requirements, and the need for additional resources to comply with the Breach Notification Rule.

6. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the County Attorney provided additional information to the Mayor’s Office and the Hamilton County Commission.

7. Although the Hamilton County HIPAA investigation continues, it is the recommendation of the Privacy Officer that immediate preliminary notification be made to the Secretary of Health and Human Services and to the media for patient notification, as required by HIPAA. Additional supplemental information will be provided upon completion of the investigation.

8. Notification will be sent to the affected individuals as soon as the Hamilton County HIPAA investigation is complete and all mailing addresses are verified.

Steps you should take to protect yourself from potential harm resulting from the breach:

1. Monitor your credit. By law, you can obtain a free credit report each year from each of the three credit reporting agencies (CRAs). These agencies include Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. AnnualCreditReport.com is the only website authorized by the federal government to issue free, annual credit reports from the three CRAs. You may request your reports: • Online by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com • By calling 1-877-322-8228 (TTY: 1-800-821-7232) • By filling out the Annual Credit Report request form and mailing it to:o Annual Credit Report Request Service PO Box 105281 Atlanta, GA 30348-5281

2. Monitor your medical record. A medical provider includes your doctor, hospital, therapist, and any individual or organization that provides health care services to you. When you have an appointment with your provider, ask for a copy of your visit summary. Read through your visit summary to make sure the information is about you and is correct. If you have any questions about the information in your visit summary, ask your provider to review it with you. If errors are found, ask your provider to make a correction. You do not have to wait for a future appointment. HIPAA gives you the right to review your medical record at any time and the right to request changes. Ask your provider for a copy of their Notice of Privacy Practices or their policy about your rights to access and request changes to your record.

Hamilton County sincerely regrets that this has happened, and apologizes for any inconvenience this breach may have caused our citizens. Hamilton County Government is committed to providing quality patient care, including protecting your personal information.

If you have any questions, please contact our HIPAA Privacy Officer, Angela Duncan, by phone at 1-833-484-8671 or by email at HIPAA@HamiltonTN.gov. Please include the words “HIPAA Breach” in the subject line of your email. 

Latest Headlines
14,081 Individuals Affected By County Data Breach; Notices Going Out
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
Knoxville Man Dies After Wreck In East Ridge On Wednesday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 4/3/2025
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
  • Government
  • 4/3/2025
Breaking News
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
  • 4/3/2025

An arrest has been made in connection with numerous auto burglaries at the UTC campus. On Wednesday, the UTC Police Department and the Chattanooga Police Department executed a search warrant ... more

100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
  • 4/3/2025

Radio has been described as the “theater of the mind” and certainly, sometimes, leaves a lot to one’s imagination. April 13 th , 1924, two men from Ohio came to Chattanooga to begin a century ... more

Knoxville Man Dies After Wreck In East Ridge On Wednesday
  • 4/3/2025

A Knoxville man died on Wednesday after a wreck in East Ridge. The East Ridge Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic crash with injury and entrapment at 5816 Ringgold Road at approximately ... more

Breaking News
Mast General Store Buys Downtown Chattanooga Site For $3,795,000
  • 4/3/2025
Person Escapes Burning Home Early Thursday Morning
Person Escapes Burning Home Early Thursday Morning
  • 4/3/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/3/2025
2 Workers Injured At Hixson Work Site When Crane Comes In Contact With High-Voltage Line
2 Workers Injured At Hixson Work Site When Crane Comes In Contact With High-Voltage Line
  • 4/2/2025
Man, 60, Struck And Killed After He Lay Down On East 17th Street
  • 4/2/2025
Opinion
Building A Chattanooga For Chattanoogans
  • 4/3/2025
A Humble Man, A Grateful Family
  • 4/2/2025
History Lesson
  • 4/3/2025
Top Senate Stories: TSSAA: Controversial Bill Allowing One-Time School Transfers Up For Senate Vote
  • 4/3/2025
Top Senate Stories: Bill Banning Caucus Party Nominations Foreshadows Johnson-Humble Senate Rematch?
  • 4/2/2025
Sports
Red Wolves Win By Penalty Kick In Historic Battle Of Soccer Clubs
  • 4/3/2025
Mocs Face UC Irvine In Thursday’s NIT Title Game
Mocs Face UC Irvine In Thursday’s NIT Title Game
  • 4/2/2025
Trey Bonham’s Journey Evolved From Unknown To UTC Legend
Trey Bonham’s Journey Evolved From Unknown To UTC Legend
  • 4/2/2025
Champion Still Vital Component To Mocs’ Success In Spite Of Injury
Champion Still Vital Component To Mocs’ Success In Spite Of Injury
  • 4/2/2025
Randy Smith: 48 Years Later Mocs Play For Another National Title
Randy Smith: 48 Years Later Mocs Play For Another National Title
  • 4/2/2025
Happenings
Missing In Action WWII Veteran Sanford Roy To Be Laid To Rest On Tuesday
  • 4/3/2025
Collegedale Pigskin And Pig-Out Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
CSO Bite Of Spring Tickets On Sale Now
  • 4/3/2025
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Open House Is April 24
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Open House Is April 24
  • 4/3/2025
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Local Families To Easter Egg Hunt
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Local Families To Easter Egg Hunt
  • 4/2/2025
Entertainment
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
  • 4/3/2025
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
  • 4/3/2025
Conductor Darrin Hassevoort To Lead Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Chorus And Choral Arts Of Chattanooga At Carnegie Hall
  • 4/2/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Music Showcase
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Music Showcase
  • 4/2/2025
Opinion
Building A Chattanooga For Chattanoogans
  • 4/3/2025
A Humble Man, A Grateful Family
  • 4/2/2025
History Lesson
  • 4/3/2025
Dining
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Business
Unemployment Rates Drop In 88 Tennessee Counties
  • 4/3/2025
Initial Claims Down Across All Of Georgia's Regional Commissions
  • 4/3/2025
Dalton Sees Job Growth In February, Unemployment Rate At 3.8 Percent
  • 4/3/2025
Real Estate
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
  • 4/3/2025
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
  • 4/3/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
Baylor Student To Compete In Poetry Out Loud National Finals
  • 4/3/2025
Lee University Awarded NetVUE Grant
Lee University Awarded NetVUE Grant
  • 4/2/2025
Local AI Innovators To Speak At ASU+GSV 2025 Conference
Local AI Innovators To Speak At ASU+GSV 2025 Conference
  • 4/2/2025
Living Well
Lakweshia Ewing Keynotes CNE's Financial Fitness Day
  • 4/3/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation Hosts LaCROSSe Out Cancer Game Saturday
Austin Hatcher Foundation Hosts LaCROSSe Out Cancer Game Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Candlelighters Family Support Group Golf Fundraiser To Be Held April 26
Candlelighters Family Support Group Golf Fundraiser To Be Held April 26
  • 4/3/2025
Memories
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City
  • 4/2/2025
Volunteer Day At The Historic Sims Property Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Free Gardening Workshop For Beginners On April 14
  • 4/3/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: There's Foolishness - And Then There's Real Folly
Bob Tamasy: There's Foolishness - And Then There's Real Folly
  • 4/1/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 4/1/2025
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
  • 4/2/2025
Obituaries
Robert Lee Atchley
Robert Lee Atchley
  • 4/3/2025
Betty Jean Doss
Betty Jean Doss
  • 4/3/2025
Linda Kay Haynes VanCleave
Linda Kay Haynes VanCleave
  • 4/3/2025
Government
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 4/3/2025
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
  • 4/3/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/3/2025