Hugh O. Maclellan Jr., Longtime Chattanooga Business, Civic And Christian Leader, Dies

  • Saturday, April 5, 2025
Hugh O. Maclellan
Hugh O. Maclellan

Hugh O. Maclellan Jr., longtime Chattanooga business, civic and Christian leader, passed away on Friday morning.

The Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church said there will be a visitation with the family on Saturday, April 26, at the church at 10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

It will be followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. in the sanctuary.

The Maclellan family has long been synonymous in Chattanooga with Provident Insurance Company. Provident, now known as Unum, still retains a headquarters in Chattanooga.

Until 1970, there had never been a “non-Maclellan” as president of Provident except for its earliest days.

Hugh O. Maclellan Jr. attended Vanderbilt University and the Wharton School of Finance before joining Provident in 1963.

He served on the board of directors of Unum Group and its predecessor companies for nearly 32 years. He retired from the board in 2007.

"Hugh has been a very thoughtful contributor to the board and the company for many years," said Jon Fossel, chairman of the board, and Tom Watjen, president and chief executive officer, in a joint statement at the time of the retirement. "He and his family have helped Unum become the strong industry leader that it is today. Although we will miss his guidance, we hope he will continue to share his thoughts and insights with us. We look forward to carrying forward the values that have been the hallmark of the Maclellan family since they founded the company.

Mr. Maclellan said at the time, "It was not an easy decision to retire from the board of the company that my family has been involved with since 1887. However, this will enable me to spend more time with my family and the exciting opportunities at the Maclellan Foundation. I wish my colleagues on the board and the management team, as well as the fantastic employees at Unum, continued progress inin the years ahead. The company is significantly stronger today than it has been in recent years and is well positioned for continued success."

 He later became more involved in the family’s foundation and he was a leader at Chattanooga Christian School.

He married Nancy Browne.

David Denmark, executive director of the Maclellan Foundation, said, "With hearts full of sadness and joy, we wish to share that Hugh Maclellan, Jr. has entered his eternal home in heaven.  While we are sad to have lost our leader of over 55 years, we are full of joy as we think about the reception he is experiencing today.   He’s being reunited with his beloved wife of 57 years, Nancy, and he is seeing the Lord he has served faithfully since a very young man.

"After his love for his family, Hugh had two primary passions:  Evangelism and encouraging other Christians to experience the joys of generously investing in the advancement of Christ’s Kingdom.

"In 1957, Hugh’s predecessors at the Foundation gave a grant to Billy Graham’s burgeoning ministry.  In 1974, Billy Graham and John Stott convened the first Lausanne Congress, which Hugh attended with his friend, Leighton Ford.  It was at this conference that Hugh caught a vision for global evangelism that shaped the course of his life and his leadership of the Maclellan Foundation.

"Under Hugh’s leadership, the Foundation was an early pioneer in investing in indigenously-led ministries and new methods like The Jesus Film to accelerate the proclamation of the Gospel.  In the early 90’s, Hugh started gathering other wealthy Christians together in World Strategy Conferences to cast a vision for Kingdom investing.   His favorite encouragement to these peer families was “Find out where the Holy Spirit is leading, and get in on it.  When you do, please give more, and give more strategically!”

"Here at home in his beloved Chattanooga, Hugh was equally busy and focused.  He helped start or launch several impactful organizations, including First Things First, Chattanooga Resource Foundation, Chattanooga House of Prayer (now Pray Chattanooga), the Maclellan Shelter for Families, and others.

"It thrills our hearts to think of the many saints in heaven who are meeting Hugh in person for the first time, and for him to see the fruit of his obedient partnership with the Holy Spirit’s work.  He was indeed a good and faithful servant.

"The Maclellan Foundation was founded by the 2nd and 3rd generation of “Chattanooga’s Maclellans.”  Representing the 4th generation, Hugh prepared his family and the foundation for the future, which is currently being governed by the 5th and 6th generation of family members.  Hugh is survived by four children, 22 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

"For over 50 years, Hugh was faithful to continue the Foundation’s Founders’ passion for the advancement of the Gospel.  It will be our honor, privilege and duty to continue Hugh’s legacy and passion for the next 50 years, and beyond."

