3 "Predators" Caught In North Georgia Online Stings Get Prison Terms

  Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has successfully prosecuted three defendants who were caught attempting to meet with minors for illegal sexual encounters in an online sting operation.

Each of these individuals, who believed they were speaking with children, were in fact communicating with law enforcement officers posing as minors.

“This is a message to every predator out there: If you come into our Circuit looking to harm a child, you’re not walking away with a slap on the wrist - you’re going to prison,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller.

He added, “I’d like to thank our law enforcement partners for working some incredible cases and the community should thank Sheriff Mark Schrader and his team.

“We don’t take kindly to those who target our children. If you prey on our kids, the only person you will actually meet up with will be waiting for you in Cell Block 1.”

THE CASES:

Case 1: State v. Micah Van Donaldson. Donaldson attempted to speak with a fictitious 14-year-old girl. Donaldson, a 41-year-old man, asked the fictious 14-year-old for pictures of her panties and genitalia. After texting with the fictitious 14-year-old about various sexual acts, Donaldson arranged to meet the child at a gas station where he was arrested. Donaldson received a 20-year sentence with six years to serve in the Department of Corrections and must abide by the sex offender conditions of probation. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Fuller with the investigation led by Sheriff Schrader’s Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, and support from federal agencies.

Case 2: State v. Hugh Taff Hugh. Taff attempted to speak with a fictitious 14-year-old girl. Taff, a 67- year-old man, spent several days commenting and talking about the sexual habits of underage teenagers and complimenting the girl on her body. Even after the under-cover agent reminded Taff, she was only 14, Taff insisted they meet up. Agents and deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office and Summerville Police Department were waiting to arrest Taff as he arrived to the pre-arranged meeting place. Taff entered a guilty plea to obscene Internet contact with a child and received a 10-year sentence with the first three years to serve in the Department of Corrections. He must abide by the sex offender conditions of probation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Winston Franklin with the investigation led by Sheriff Schrader’s Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, and support from federal agencies.

Case 3: Bobby Brock On Oct. 12, 2023, Brock began speaking to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a fictitious 14-year old girl via Facebook messenger. Brock complimented the girl on her appearance and began to engage in sexual conversation with her. Brock asked her to meet him at the Hi-Tech gas station in Summerville for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Brock arrived at the gas station, intending to meet her, and was instead met by officers with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office. Brock also had methamphetamine in his possession. Brock entered a plea of guilty to computer pornography and possession of methamphetamine. Brock was sentenced to 20 years, with the first two years to be served in confinement with the Georgia Department of Corrections, followed by a period of confinement in the Regional Substance Abuse Treatment for state prisoners. Following his release from confinement, Brock will be required to comply with sex offender conditions of probation and register as a sexual offender. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman with the investigation led by Sheriff Schrader’s Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, and support from federal agencies.

