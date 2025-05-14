Latest Headlines

Bradley County Detectives Investigating Missing Woman And 2 Daughters

  • Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of three missing females from Bradley County.

It was reported Tuesday night that Jhovana Short, 35, and her two daughters, Madison Scoggins, 15, and Greigh Short, 8, were last seen on Friday. Family was alerted after the girls’ schools called to inquire about absences over the past two school days. Once the family was not able to contact Jhovana, they contacted authorities.  

Jhovana, Madison and Greigh were last seen in a white, two-door, Jeep Wrangler, near the Canadian border. The Jeep should bear the Tennessee tag LUVYA. No one is currently aware of any destination for them.

Anyone with information, or that sights any of these individuals, is asked to contact Detective Brandon Edwards at 423 728-7336 or 423 728-7311.

 


Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Airport Breaks Ground For Hangar Expansion
  • Government
  • 5/15/2025
County Efficiency Task Force Recommends $3.7 Million In Immediate Savings, $50.5 Million Over 10 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
Red Bank PD Increases Seat Belt Enforcement During National "Click It Or Ticket" Mobilization
  • Government
  • 5/15/2025
Collins Facing Murder Charge After Gunfight On North Hickory Street
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
LaFayette, Ga., Man Is One Of Victims Of I-75 Crash In Gordon County, Ga.
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • 5/15/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to ... more

Collins Facing Murder Charge After Gunfight On North Hickory Street
  • 5/15/2025

Police arrested 34-year-old Demontra Quintez Collins for the murder of 27-year-old Jamel Daeshun Sutton after a gunfight in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police ... more

LaFayette, Ga., Man Is One Of Victims Of I-75 Crash In Gordon County, Ga.
  • 5/15/2025

A LaFayette, Ga., man is among the victims of a fiery crash on I-75 in Gordon County, Ga., on Tuesday morning. He was identified as William West, 50. The other victims were Christopher ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2025
Higher Pay Sought For Juvenile Court Magistrates; Sheriff Seeks $1.8 Million In Increases
  • 5/14/2025
Rezoning For Smaller Parcels Denied For "Problem Property" On Forest Avenue
  • 5/14/2025
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Eyeing 5% Property Tax Increase
  • 5/14/2025
Bradley County Detectives Investigating Missing Woman And 2 Daughters
  • 5/14/2025
From The Best To The Best
  • 5/15/2025
School Board - Stay Focused
  • 5/14/2025
Cruelty Is The Point
  • 5/15/2025
Sympathy For Apathy
  • 5/14/2025
The Connection Between Education And Crime - And Response
  • 5/14/2025
Despite Trailing Early, Red Wolves Respond With 3 Unanswered Goals To Pick Up Win At Home Over FC Naples
  • 5/15/2025
Lookouts Waste Burns' Gem
  • 5/15/2025
#12/17 Vols Wrap Up Regular-Season Play At #5/8 Arkansas
  • 5/15/2025
Lookouts Offense Stumbles In 4-1 Loss
  • 5/14/2025
Randy Smith: MLB Does The Right Thing....Finally
  • 5/14/2025
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
  • 5/15/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About The Pope, Moon, Schools, New Tenants And Eating
  • 5/14/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Stone Fizz
  • 5/12/2025
Library’s 8th Annual Zine Fest Set For Saturday
  • 5/14/2025
SDMHA Annual Cruise-In Is May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
From The Best To The Best
  • 5/15/2025
School Board - Stay Focused
  • 5/14/2025
Cruelty Is The Point
  • 5/15/2025
Food Bank Has Plant Giveaway For Your Garden
  • 5/13/2025
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Declines
  • 5/15/2025
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6% For 11 Consecutive Months
  • 5/15/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Releases 2024 HCSO Annual Statistical Review
  • 5/14/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Urban Story Ventures Focused On Retail Expansion, Acquires Northgate Crossing Shopping Center
  • 5/13/2025
Curbed Construction Breaks Ground For MiKen Development Project
  • 5/13/2025
Lowry Encourages Lee Graduates To Face Future With Courage
  • 5/14/2025
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
  • 5/14/2025
Court Announces Winners Of 7th Annual Civic Essay Contest
  • 5/14/2025
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
  • 5/15/2025
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
  • 5/15/2025
Southside Veterinary Clinic Upgrades To Larger Clinic And New Name
  • 5/14/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation And Youth Engagement With 2 Signature Cycling Events
  • 5/15/2025
Boat Operator Dies At Dale Hollow Reservoir
  • 5/15/2025
Tennessee State Veterinarian Issues Alert For New World Screwworm
  • 5/13/2025
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
  • 5/14/2025
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Announces Youth Day
  • 5/13/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/14/2025
James Perry Davis
  • 5/15/2025
Bonnie Sue Forgey Green
  • 5/15/2025
David Robinson
  • 5/14/2025
Rep. Reneau Opposes Pesticide Immunity Bill; Backs Cottage Food Industry
  • 5/14/2025
Red Bank PD Increases Seat Belt Enforcement During National "Click It Or Ticket" Mobilization
  • 5/15/2025
Guns And Drugs Found In Stolen Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/15/2025