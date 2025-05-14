Bradley County Detectives Investigating Missing Woman And 2 Daughters

Detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of three missing females from Bradley County.

It was reported Tuesday night that Jhovana Short, 35, and her two daughters, Madison Scoggins, 15, and Greigh Short, 8, were last seen on Friday. Family was alerted after the girls’ schools called to inquire about absences over the past two school days. Once the family was not able to contact Jhovana, they contacted authorities.

Jhovana, Madison and Greigh were last seen in a white, two-door, Jeep Wrangler, near the Canadian border. The Jeep should bear the Tennessee tag LUVYA. No one is currently aware of any destination for them.

Anyone with information, or that sights any of these individuals, is asked to contact Detective Brandon Edwards at 423 728-7336 or 423 728-7311.



