Suck Creek Road To Be Closed Wednesday Night For Construction Work; Lane Closures Set On I-24

Drivers traveling on SR 27 (Suck Creek Road) in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will impact traffic.

On Wednesday, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform intermittent, full closures near 1583 Suck Creek Road to install a small drainage structure. These intermittent road closures will occur for 30 minutes at a time (allowing traffic to clear in between each one), with a one-hour closure from midnight – 1 a.m., and then resume with 30-minute closures for the remainder of the evening.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

Also, drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews must implement lane closures on I-24.

On Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will reduce I-24 West from the Spring Creek Road bridge to the bridge over Germantown Road to one lane for pothole patching and drain cleaning activities. The contractor may also need to reduce I-24 East to one lane for pothole repairs in this same area tomorrow night.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.



