3 County Jail Inmates Charged In Assault With Shanks On 2 Other Inmates

Three County Jail inmates have been charged with assaulting two other inmates with shanks (home-made knives).

Arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, murder conspiracy, possession of contraband in a penal facility, and assault on a jailer.

In the incident on June 3 just before 1 p.m., the three inmates pushed their way out of a cell and ran to another cell where they began stabbing the two men.

In the process, they assaulted a corrections officer by pushing him into a wall, it was stated.

The officer was able to go after the inmates and pepper spray them, stopping the active assault.

However, one of the inmates who was stabbed had wounds to the head and neck as well as his legs and right upper arm.

The other inmate was transported to the hospital with a three-inch laceration to the forehead, several puncture type wounds to his head, and lacerations to his upper left arm.

The officer said he saw Sawyer standing over one of the men stabbing him. He said Jones and Hughley were leaning over the other man stabbing him.

Hughley is in jail in connection with the murder of Dedrick Boatwright in July 2023.

Sawyer is charged in the murder of brothers De’Aaron and De’jyron Triplett at the Bayberry Apartmen last summer.