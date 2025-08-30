The Chickamauga Dam was dedicated on Sept. 2, 1940. President Franklin D. Roosevelt rode the train to Chattanooga to participate in the ceremony attended by about 30,000 people.

The late Gaylord McPherson was an employee of WDOD radio for many years and gave this writer several of his recordings, including the Chickamauga Dam dedication. The tape is part of a WDOD broadcast from the Labor Day event.

The President is introduced by Tennessee Senator Kenneth McKeller, from Memphis, who served in congress from 1917 to 1957. here to listen.