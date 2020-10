Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, TAURRY TOMEKO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARRAGAN, OSCAR LUA

109 BARBARA RUTH DR NW DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT

---

BISKNER, DAVID LEE

715 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED (DUI)

---

BURNETTE, DEWAYNE JUAN

7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELONY EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FOURTH

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

---

CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER

174 HONEY BERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DAVIS, CHELEON NAQUEE

4310 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

---

DOMINGO-ORDONEZ, SAMUEL

2213 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN

358 VULCAN DRIVE RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

---

GERENA, ADA MARIE

730 NORTH CLARA AVE DELLAND, 32720

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR HOMICIDE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLAT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

GREEN, NATHAN DANIEL

18001 FIELDCREST RD LAURINBURG, 283526799

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HARRIS, DAVID TIMOTHY

3345 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN

9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR/ HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAYES, TRAVIS

6951 FISH HOUSE LANE HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HESTER, VICTORIA JUNE

3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSS OF HEROIN

POSS OF STOLEN PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HOELSCHER, SARAH J

186 E CENTRAL BRISTOL, 376201576

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNT, ARMER DONALD

6617 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LACEY, AMANDA

2607 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

90 VALLEY VIEW LN HOMELESS ELLIJAY, 30540

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE

4911 LAVENDER TRAIL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM

---

MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES

2401 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

MOORE, ANTHONY B

3807 JARREN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

PATTERSON, DANA

10914 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON

2050 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAU CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL

7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SAMUEL, ALFORD JR

1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063506

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SNEED, RONALD RAY

8722 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

STRICKLAND, SHELBY ANN

4737 NORCROSS ROAD B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

TAYLOR, DIESHUNN L

271 WALLER ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---ZEBARI, CHIYA5750 LAKE RESORT DR. APT. B116 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

