Police Blotter: Man On Top Of Parking Garage On Bike Was Just Trying To Get Away From Wife And Kids

Police received a call from a man who believed he may have been scammed. The victim said he received a call from a man who announced himself as "Chris Harper," stating that he was with the Social Security Administration. He said there was a problem with the victim's Social Security number being used illegally and he had a lot of people on the line. The victim was then asked if he had ever been to Texas and the man told him "there is a warrant out for you" and "I've got your sheriff on the line." The man then asked the victim about what banks and credit cards he had.
He was then told to take all the money out of his bank account and put it on a Target gift card and then give the man the card number over the phone. The victim was told that marshals from the Social Security Administration would come out later and re-issue a new SSN. The victim then purchased the Target card number, but the phone cut out before he could give the complete card number. Then, after the call was dropped, the person called back several times on different numbers.  After the victim spoke to the man, he was transferred to another person. The victim said he spoke to the real sheriff's office and was told this sounds like a scam and should be reported to police.

Police were called to a disorder on a bus on Interstate 24. Police spoke with the bus driver who said a passenger was being disruptive and distracting her driving. The driver wished to have the passenger removed for safety issues. Police spoke with the passenger who said she had been yelling asking why the lights inside the bus were on. Police had the passenger step off the bus and talk to the driver. The concerns were addressed and the passenger was instructed to direct any further concerns to the copilot. The passenger was allowed to board the bus and continue her travels. 

Police were doing a routine check at the Citi Park Parking Garage at 817 Chestnut St. While there, an officer observed a  man on a bicycle on the top deck of the parking garage. The officer made contact with the man who quickly began apologizing to police for being at the garage and said he was embarrassed. When the officer asked the man why he was on top of the garage, he said he wanted to take a bike ride to get away from his wife and kids for a little while. The man said he used to skateboard back in the 80s and he and his friends would ride through parking garages. The man said he meant no harm and would leave the premises. Police followed the man until he exited the parking garage.

Police spoke with a woman making a report that she had been scammed.  The woman said she received a text saying she was having problems with her computer. She called the number and the person on the other end told her he was an Apple technician. She said she allowed him to log into her computer. She said that in so doing, he was able to get access to her banking information. The woman said he told her that he deposited $3,000 into her account and needed her to take it out and send it to him. She said that she went to the bank to get the money and when she told the banker what was going on they refused to honor her withdrawal. The woman said she has taken her computer to Oops Computer repair to have any malware and spyware removed from the computer. She said she has not suffered a loss as the bank would not let her have the money.

Kelderick Tucker Charged With Aug. 21 Murder Of Montrell Fears In East Ridge; Is Found With Large Amount Of Marijuana

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

TDOT Contractor To Implement Weekend Closure Of U.S. 27 North On And Off Ramps At MLK Boulevard


East Ridge Police on Thursday took Kelderick M. Tucker, 27, into custody for criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges stem from ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Beginning on Friday at 7 p.m., contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the U.S. 27 northbound on and off ramps at Martin Luther King Blvd. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Wear A Mask Or Stay Home - And Response

I cannot understand why people are still testing positive. Are people not following the guidelines? Are they not wearing masks? I thought we were an intelligent race and given that the media broadcasts every little surge each and every day how is it possible people aren’t getting this? Good grief, Hamilton County, whether you like wearing masks or not, do it anyway and protect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Seven Predictions

I do not know a Washington D.C. columnist by the name of Daniel Bobinski. To the best of my recollect, I have never read anything he has written until this week. Writing for a website, uncoverdc.com, Bobinski has just made seven predictions he is pretty sure will occur within the next month and, I find myself agreeing the likelihood of all seven is a pretty good bet. He is said ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Football Preview: UT Vs. Kentucky

No. 18/17 Tennessee will look to bounce back from last weekend's road setback this Saturday when the Vols host longtime SEC East rival Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Despite having their SEC-leading eight-game win streak snapped at Georgia, the Vols still carry a five-game home winning streak into Saturday's contest against the Wildcats. A limited number of tickets for Saturday's ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)


