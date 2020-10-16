Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 98 New Cases; State Has 7 More Deaths

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death and the toll climbed to 104 on Friday. There were 98 new cases, compared to 77 on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,082.

There have been 10,108 people in Hamilton County recover from the virus which is 91 percent. There are currently 870 active cases, up from 837 on Thursday.

There are currently 74 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and four more suspected cases, including 29 Hamilton County residents. There are 17 in intensive care, up from 16 on Thursday.

There were 666 new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday for a total of 223,493.



Tennessee had seven more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,871, state Health Department officials said.





The state currently has 1,140 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 fewer than on Thursday.

There have been 201,831 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.264 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 33,507 cases, up 64; 548 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 28,933 cases, up 38; 324 deaths



Knox County: 11,441 cases, up 52; 85 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 905 cases, down 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,312 cases, up 6; 21 deaths



Grundy County: 488 cases, up 5; 8 deaths



Marion County: 654 cases, up 2; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 277 cases, up 8; 4 deaths



Polk County: 451 cases; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,003 cases, up 5; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 306 cases, up 5; 4 deaths