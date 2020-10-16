 Friday, October 16, 2020 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 98 New Cases; State Has 7 More Deaths

Friday, October 16, 2020

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death and the toll climbed to 104 on Friday. There were 98 new cases, compared to 77 on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,082.

There have been 10,108 people in Hamilton County recover from the virus which is 91 percent. There are currently 870 active cases, up from 837 on Thursday. 

There are currently 74 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and four more suspected cases, including 29 Hamilton County residents. There are 17 in intensive care, up from 16 on Thursday. 

There were 666 new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday for a total of 223,493.

 

Tennessee had seven more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,871, state Health Department officials said. 


The state currently has 1,140 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 fewer than on Thursday.

There have been 201,831 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.264 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 33,507 cases, up 64; 548 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 28,933 cases, up 38; 324 deaths

Knox County: 11,441 cases, up 52; 85 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  905 cases, down 1; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,312 cases, up 6; 21 deaths

Grundy County: 488 cases, up 5; 8 deaths

Marion County: 654 cases, up 2; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 277 cases, up 8; 4 deaths

Polk County: 451 cases; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,003 cases, up 5; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 306 cases, up 5; 4 deaths


October 16, 2020

Police received a call from a man who believed he may have been scammed. The victim said he received a call from a man who announced himself as "Chris Harper," stating that he was with the Social ...

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death and the toll climbed to 104 on Friday. There were 98 new cases, compared to 77 on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,082. There have been 10,108 ...

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 64 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,556. There were 1,609 new cases as that total reached ...



