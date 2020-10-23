 Friday, October 23, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


TSA Discovers Loaded Firearm At Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Checkpoint

Friday, October 23, 2020

The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) checkpoint on Thursday. 

At approximately 3 p.m., a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

Officials said, "Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with a person on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft." 

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

This is the ninth firearm detected by TSA officers at CHA security checkpoints this year, matching the total detected there in all of 2019.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement

For more information about TSA prohibited items, please follow these links: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition

 


October 23, 2020

Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

October 23, 2020

Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road

October 23, 2020

Chattooga Has Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 2,224 More Cases


The 71st a nnual Armed Forces Parade was held on Friday in downtown Chattanooga - despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens lined Market Street to express their thanks to the men and woman who are ... (click for more)

Cyrus Easley, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Devonte Hunter, 25, at the Easley home on Banks Road. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 37 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,766. There were 2,224 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

The 71st a nnual Armed Forces Parade was held on Friday in downtown Chattanooga - despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens lined Market Street to express their thanks to the men and woman who are in the military and to first responders. Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann thanked Civilian Chairman Chris Dooley for staging the parade during this difficult time. Rep. Fleischmann ... (click for more)

Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road

Cyrus Easley, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Devonte Hunter, 25, at the Easley home on Banks Road. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m., to the 2800 block of Banks Road on a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies secured the scene and found that the victim ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Faith, Family & Football

The most heralded player in any college football huddle is the one who got there via a “battlefield promotion.” These were always my personal favorites in the nearly 40 years I covered college football because, unlike a kid who head is swollen because some unknowing source decreed they were a “five star recruit” or a punk clown who changes his “commit” three times before his last ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The 3rd Saturday In October

Since I became a Tennessee fan in the early 1960s, I have had very few happy "Third Saturdays in October." In fact, since 1960, Alabama has won 36 times, Tennessee 18 times, with three ties. In other words Tide fans have many more happy "Third Saturdays" than Vol fans have. In fact they've suffered for 13 straight years. I have five grandchildren and none of them were alive the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors