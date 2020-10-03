Car Flips In Accident On Brainerd Road On Saturday Afternoon

A car flipped in an accident on Brainerd Road Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3 p.m.
The driver appeared to have serious injuries, observers said.
October 4, 2020
There were 1,615 new cases in the state on Sunday, for a total of 201,210.
Tennessee had 17 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,577, state Health Department officials said.
... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 23 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,162.
There were 847 new cases as that total reached 322,925 ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS
5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151414
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED
... (click for more)
Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field.
Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was
I have just gotten word that at this Wednesday's meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, County Mayor Jim Coppinger will ask the group to approve "a letter of intent to purchase" our 200-year-old family farm in Sale Creek. The McDonald Farm is 2,170 acres in north Hamilton County that spreads over into Rhea County, this up the promising Highway 27 corridor. It is seven miles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going.
KNOXVILLE – Tennessee's first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going.

It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT's 8-yard line and ended in Missouri's end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday