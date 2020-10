Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARCHIE, ADEBAYO JUMANNEE

703 HAMPTON COURT DALTON, 00000

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

---

BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA

3420 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARROW, RACHEL DEANNE

431 QUILL STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BERGE, PEDER HANS

9317 WANDERING WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

4508 PONTIAC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

BOWMAN, CARLON DONTEZ

1420 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW Cleveland, 373122881

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, LARRY DANIEL

HOMELESS WOODSTOCK, 30189

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

CROSS, LORETTA ELAINE

3531 SUNRISE TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CUEVAS, MIGUEL ANGEL

3315 HAVEN HILL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

---

DIXON, LEKEDRA MICHELLE

2208 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNCAN, SETH JAMESON

7317 FRANCES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

DUNKLIN, SASHA N

2123 BLACKFORD ST APT A HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

ESPY, TRAVIS SCOTT

3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE

2810 SAINT JOHNS LN Chattanooga, 374215023

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

GASS, CATHEY LYNN

3215 1/2 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

---

GENTRY, WILLIAM PATRICK

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

HALLETT, NICHOLAS C

1194 BOSS RD CHIKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HAMMONDS, DARRIUS J

422 GLENN WADE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HATTENDORF, PAUL MAHLER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PANHANDLING

---

HILDEBRAN, SIARRIA STARR

1251 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

---

HILL, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

280 SLIGH ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

BURGLARY

---

HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ

2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

KNOX, ERIC SCOTT

7343 STERLING RD HIXSON, 373432479

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MARCY, NATHAN

126 MOLTON LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

---

MILLS, MARCELLA DEON

611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MULLINS, DESIREE CHEYENNE

2601 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

NORWOOD, SYRETTA N

1901 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

PATRICK, DE MARIUS RASHAAD

8500 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN MUSHROOMSFOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RORAFF, WILLIAM ANTHONY107 BROOKHILL LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SANDERS, CODY BRENT963 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROMORPHONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SPARKES, ERIC6908 MOREVIEW RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT---TONEY, WINFIELD PATTON316 BRADY ROAD ETAWAH,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VALI, CONSTANZA NICOLE320 W HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VAN VOORHIS, SHANE LAWRENCEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---VELASQUEZ-MEJIA, MELTON ELISEO3416 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILSON, MYRON SCOTT2403 BIRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062056Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODEN, JAZMINE MONICA790 WEEKS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODWARD, HUNTER LEE8678 ROSADA DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YOUNGBLOOD, WENDY MICHELLE2125 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000