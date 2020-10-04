Man, 46, Killed In Accident On Brainerd Road On Sunday

A man, 46, was killed in an accident on Sunday on Brainerd Road.
Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries in the 3500 block of Brainerd Road.
A Kia Sorrento was traveling east on Brainerd Road when it failed to maintain its travel lane. The vehicle then crossed the opposite lanes of travel, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
It then went into a roll before coming to rest on the driver's side.
Hamilton County EMS and CFD responded to the scene and pronounced the driver deceased on scene.
