Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 84 More Cases

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 84 on Tuesday, for a total of 10,237. There was also one additional death death from the virus, as the toll climbed to 99.

There have been 9,435 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently 703 active cases, up from 678 on Monday.

There are 56 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, plus four suspected cases. Of those, 29 are Hamilton County residents and there are 12 people in intensive care.

There were 1,676 new cases in the state on Tuesday, for a total of 205,375.



Tennessee had 24 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,621, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 958 people hospitalized from the virus, 108 more than on Monday.

There have been 187,026 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.032 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 32,016 cases, up 176; 491deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 27,518 cases, up 158; 317 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 10,202 cases, up 114; 81 deaths



Bledsoe County: 877 cases, up 2; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,121 cases, up 28; 19 deaths



Grundy County: 397 cases, up 8; 8 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 589 cases, up 7; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 243 cases, up 3; 3 deaths



Polk County: 429 cases, up 2; 12 deaths

Rhea County: 917 cases, up 4; 15 deaths

Sequatchie County: 260 cases; 1 death, down 2