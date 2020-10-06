 Tuesday, October 6, 2020 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

TDOT Awards $32 Million Contract To Modify I-24 Interchanges At Broad Street And Market Street

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the contract to modify the I-24 interchanges at SR-2/Broad Street and SR-58/Market Street in Chattanooga to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. for $31,994,789.60.

The 1.6-mile project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 East and U.S. 27 to Broad Street, Williams Street and Market Street with a new one-way ramp and frontage road. The new ramp and frontage road will exit I-24 west of the I-24 and U.S. 27 interchange between the old Wheland Foundry site and the Tennessee River and run parallel to I-24. Additionally, the project will include bridge and retaining wall construction and installation of new traffic signals and lighting. The project is scheduled for completion on or before Aug. 31, 2023.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright recently joined elected officials and others at the project site to discuss the project and the benefits it will provide to the overall redevelopment efforts. “We are excited that this long-awaited project is beginning in Chattanooga,” said Commissioner Bright. “Once completed, this project will improve connectivity to the Historic Foundry District and South Broad commercial corridor and make it much easier for local and regional traffic to safely access this area.”

Construction signs are installed, and crews are in the very early stages of relocating utilities on the project. This phase of the project is projected to last several months. Most of the work on this project will occur on the south (Lookout Mountain) side of I-24. Every effort will be made to minimize impacts to drivers throughout the life of the project. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to all posted signage.

This project was one of 962 critical transportation projects included in the 2017 IMPROVE Act legislation. For additional information on this project, please visit the project website at: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-interchanges-at-broad-market.


October 6, 2020

Person Shot On Melanie Lane

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the 11200 block of Melanie Lane to a shooting incident. Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local medical facility and their condition is unknown at this time. HCSO detectives were processing the scene and conducting the initial investigation. The call was ... (click for more)

Brittany Johnson, Of Ball Ground, Ga., Chosen City Treasurer

Brittany Johnson of Ball Ground, Ga., has been chosen city treasurer for the city of Chattanooga. The appointment is subject to the approval of the City Council. Ms. Johnson has worked in accounting for a private firm for the past 15 years. The firm deals with utility payments and accounting for multi-family housing units. Ms. Johnson told members of the City Council that ... (click for more)

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Trooper Sees

When, at the end of December, the American people step back and review the Year of 2020, it will be unanimous that not one of us will be pleased with the progress we have made as the Greatest Nation in the World. Sure, the coronavirus is an unprecedented sorrow but, no, I don’t think anyone should be subjected to blame. The pandemic continues to be a world-wide disaster. We’ll have ... (click for more)

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


