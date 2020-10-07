 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Weather

Mackey To Present Resolution To County Commission Asking Removal Of Confederate Monument

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said Wednesday he will present a resolution asking the commission to remove the bust of Confederate General A.P. Stewart from the County Courthouse grounds.

A similar move took place in 2017 with only Commissioners Mackey and Greg Beck supporting it.

A number of speakers at the Zoom meeting asked the commission to remove the statue, saying it is an image of racism.

"These are traitors who fought against the U.S. government. You can't celebrate that," one speaker said.

A single speaker on the other side said the statue should remain "as a reminder of the need for forgiveness and unity."

Commissioner David Sharpe spoke in favor of the removal. He said other monuments were at the courthouse honoring others "and we should remove all of them so we don't say one  group is above another."

The other monument on the courthouse lawn is of Cherokee Chief John Ross.

The bronze Stewart monument was placed in 1919 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy with approval of then county government leaders.


Governor Lee Announces $50 Million In New Business Relief Funding

Kenneth King Jr. Charged With Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jacobreyan Reed

Health Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines For Limited Time


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) on Wednesday announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged 31-year-old Kenneth King Jr. with the Sept. 29 murder of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed. King is charged with criminal homicide. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering free flu vaccinations for a limited time while supplies last. -A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be offered for those 18 years ... (click for more)



City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Don’t Widen The Plate’

This is far-and-away one of my favorite stories and I’ve reprinted it before. It was shared with me by a dear, long-time friend whose daughter has just died and whose granddaughter is going through some tough issues. My friend’s strength, her resiliency, her faith, and her heart are steadfast after a lifetime of being tempered in by the fire into the strongest steel. You see, when ... (click for more)

UTC's Paris, Jones To Serve On SoCon Task Force For Racial Equity And Justice

The Southern Conference announced the formation of a 15-member Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Tuesday. It counsels the league identifying concepts and developing actionable items that can be used by all member schools to improve racial equity and social justice. The panel is composed by a racially diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and ... (click for more)

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)


