Mackey To Present Resolution To County Commission Asking Removal Of Confederate Monument

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said Wednesday he will present a resolution asking the commission to remove the bust of Confederate General A.P. Stewart from the County Courthouse grounds.

A similar move took place in 2017 with only Commissioners Mackey and Greg Beck supporting it.

A number of speakers at the Zoom meeting asked the commission to remove the statue, saying it is an image of racism.

"These are traitors who fought against the U.S. government. You can't celebrate that," one speaker said.

A single speaker on the other side said the statue should remain "as a reminder of the need for forgiveness and unity."

Commissioner David Sharpe spoke in favor of the removal. He said other monuments were at the courthouse honoring others "and we should remove all of them so we don't say one group is above another."

The other monument on the courthouse lawn is of Cherokee Chief John Ross.

The bronze Stewart monument was placed in 1919 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy with approval of then county government leaders.