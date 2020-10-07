 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Governor Lee Announces $50 Million In New Business Relief Funding

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) on Wednesday announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) program to provide additional relief to small businesses suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new wave of funding includes specific support for minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses, as well as businesses owned by disabled persons.

 

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and supporting them through these difficult times has been one of the core missions of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group,” said Governor Lee.

“The SERG program will provide further relief to small businesses, especially those who may not have been able to access previous federal and state relief funds.”

 

“The coronavirus has placed an inordinate burden on our small business owners. These businesses are critical economic drivers and the most vulnerable during times of crisis,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge). “I was grateful for the opportunity to work with my colleagues on the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group to provide this relief to businesses in need.”

 

“We have stood with our businesses by initiating the Small Business Relief Program, and stabilizing the Unemployment Trust Fund, and today’s announcement is yet another targeted solution to strengthen the Tennessee business community’s ongoing recovery efforts,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). “All of these programs support our minority, women, disabled and service-disabled veteran business owners who are suffering during these extraordinary times. We need them to remain open and to thrive, and I applaud our Stimulus Accountability Group for helping all Tennessee businesses get back up on their feet so they remain successful.”

 

Small business owners and non-profit organizations can apply to receive reimbursement for eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The program’s application window will open October 7, 2020 and remain open until December 29, 2020, or until all funds are depleted. Please note:

  • Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis;
  • Awards are capped at $30,000. Businesses located in low to moderate income (“LMI”) census tracts, Opportunity zones, or Promise zones will receive an additional $500 added to the maximum allowable expenses;
  • 10% of all funds distributed under this program will be reserved for eligible diversity business enterprises, classified as minority business enterprises, women business enterprises, or service-disabled veteran business enterprises, and enterprises owned by disabled persons.

 

The period for reimbursable expenses is May 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020. Eligible expenses and business interruption costs include but are not limited to:

  • Costs to create social distancing measures
  • Purchasing personal protective equipment for employees or customers
  • Contactless equipment
  • Payroll expenses
  • Mortgage interest

 

The SERG program follows the previously allocated $300 million for more than 40,000 qualifying businesses under the Tennessee Business Relief Program.

 

To apply and learn more about what is eligible for reimbursement, please visit https://tncaresact.tn.gov/SERGFor application assistance, please call 1-833-740-1438 or email support@TNCARESACT.com.

 


October 7, 2020

Governor Lee Announces $50 Million In New Business Relief Funding

October 7, 2020

Kenneth King Jr. Charged With Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jacobreyan Reed

October 7, 2020

Health Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines For Limited Time


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) on Wednesday announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged 31-year-old Kenneth King Jr. with the Sept. 29 murder of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed. King is charged with criminal homicide. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering free flu vaccinations for a limited time while supplies last. -A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be offered for those 18 years ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Announces $50 Million In New Business Relief Funding

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) on Wednesday announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) program to provide additional relief to small businesses suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new wave of funding includes specific support for minority-owned, ... (click for more)

Kenneth King Jr. Charged With Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jacobreyan Reed

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged 31-year-old Kenneth King Jr. with the Sept. 29 murder of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed. King is charged with criminal homicide. At approximately 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue. Upon arrival, police located the victim sitting in a vehicle, suffering ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Don’t Widen The Plate’

This is far-and-away one of my favorite stories and I’ve reprinted it before. It was shared with me by a dear, long-time friend whose daughter has just died and whose granddaughter is going through some tough issues. My friend’s strength, her resiliency, her faith, and her heart are steadfast after a lifetime of being tempered in by the fire into the strongest steel. You see, when ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Paris, Jones To Serve On SoCon Task Force For Racial Equity And Justice

The Southern Conference announced the formation of a 15-member Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Tuesday. It counsels the league identifying concepts and developing actionable items that can be used by all member schools to improve racial equity and social justice. The panel is composed by a racially diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and ... (click for more)

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors