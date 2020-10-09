East Ridge Getting New Development With 44 Townhomes; City Expanding Multi-Modal Project Along Ringgold Road

A public hearing and second vote took place at the East Ridge City Council meeting for rezoning property at 6501, 6505, 6509 and 6513 McCall Road. On Sept. 14 the planning commission unanimously approved the change from R-2 Residential Duplex District to C-4 :Planned Commerce Center District with the condition that the only use permitted will be for townhomes. Alan Jones with ASA Engineering described the development as having 44 townhouses with three bedrooms, a one car garage and one parking space in the driveway.

Four old duplexes at the site will be removed.

Two residents who live in the Lansdell neighborhood where the new townhouses are planned, spoke to the council about their concerns. The first speaker said she had no objections to the townhouses and that they would be much preferable to the decaying duplexes that will be torn down, but she worries that if cul-de-sacs are created, as has been discussed, it would result in only one way in and out of the neighborhood.

A second speaker was opposed to rezoning the property to C-4 zoning and is skeptical that it would always remain strictly residential, despite the fact that a condition was put on the recommendation that would only allow residential use. C-4 zoning could allow commercial on the lower level of two-story buildings, and she is concerned that might be allowed in the future. Increased traffic and strangers parking and walking through the small neighborhood to get to the new Red Wolves stadium with its commercial businesses, is also a threat and would change the nature of what used to be a quiet neighborhood. She feels like the developers are trying to make the whole Lansdell neighborhood part of its project.

Representatives from the engineering firm responded that the owners stand by their commitment made prior to building the stadium, to be a good neighbor and said they remain committed to not directing traffic through the neighborhood.

The council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request, on the second and final vote.

The city is expanding its Ringgold Road pedestrian improvement project with the application for a new TDOT transportation alternatives program (TAP) grant for Phase 5 of the continuing project. This portion would allow the multi modal project to continue eastward from McBrien Road to Swope Drive. This grant, if received, would cover construction with the by paying 80 percent of the cost and East Ridge being responsible for 20 percent. The city would also be responsible for all other costs associated with the project, which is estimated to be about $350,000. Behind the scenes work is being done on this entire multi-modal plan, said Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer, but the public will only be able to tell once light and phone poles start being taken down. Construction is expected to begin early next spring once the city has finished all the right of way acquisitions.

A budget amendment was made to reconcile unanticipated expenses and income. The adjustment to the budget will also allow Red Bank to give its employees a three percent cost of living raise that will be retroactive to July 1. This will cost the city a little over $200,000.

Temporary special events beer permits were given to Randy Carpenter for three events, one for Ducks Unlimited on Oct. 29 and another for The Chattanooga Red Wolves “Kick of Treat” Event on October 30. This will be a tournament plus community activities and will be sponsored by the Red Wolves. The third permit that was approved is for a Southpaw Promotions boxing event.

City Manager Chris Dorsey announced that the next council meeting will be held in-person at city hall with social distancing and face coverings required. The spacing of seats will result in limited number of people allowed in the audience. The meeting will also still be live on Facebook and posted later on the city’s website, he said. He encourages citizens to watch from home so there will be spaces available for those people who need to be there.

Other announcements include that on October 13 the Tennessee State Library will present an award of $7,800 to the East Ridge Library for the purchase of hot spots and chrome books. Playgrounds in the city will be opened this Saturday, but Mr. Dorsey said signs will be posted at entrances stating that the equipment will not be cleaned and disinfected and anyone using the playgrounds will be doing so at their own risk. The Senior Center will have a soft-opening. Information will be available on the city’s website.

A lot of backups and delays on East Ridge’s roads are expected from Oct. 23-26 when ramp closures to the Interstates have been scheduled, said the city manager. He also announced that there will be a drug take-back conducted by the East Ridge police on Saturday Oct. 24. It will take place at Walgreens on McBrien Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Unused or unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of in a drive through.

Mayor Brian Williams said that on Saturday, Oct. 17, starting at 10 a.m. after church, the Acton Church will be having “Trunk-to-Trunk,” a food distribution event for families or individuals in need. Boxes of meat, produce and dairy items packed in 30-40-pound boxes will be given. He noted that participants should remain in their cars. The mayor also said that the East Ridge fire department will be participating in Breast Cancer Awareness with the firefighters wearing pink through the month of October.

Amendments have been made to the rules and regulations for a tent lottery for the upcoming election. All polling places in East Ridge have been moved to Camp Jordan, so the location for these tents followed. There will be 12 sites, all at least 100 feet from an entrance to the building. The lottery will take place seven days prior to the election, first come will have first choice. Tents cannot be set up earlier than 24 hours prior to the polls opening. No tent can come in contact with any tree or shrub and no stakes can be used to secure them.