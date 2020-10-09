 Friday, October 9, 2020 70.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Armed Forces Parade Will Go On This Year, But With Changes

Friday, October 9, 2020

The annual Armed Forces Parade sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council (CAVC) will go on this year, but with some changes.

 

The parade will be Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. on Market Street in downtown Chattanooga. 

 

The parade will start at MLK Boulevard and run to Fourth Street, where participants will disperse. 

 

Due to COVID-19 and the risk of transmission, the parade will be vehicles only - no one on foot. 

 

JROTC students and marching bands will not be participating as they have traditionally. 

 

Also, there will not be a review stand or bleachers. 

 

Officials said, "If you come to view the parade, please wear a mask and make sure to distance

yourself from others on the street. 

 

"This year's parade will honor our Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard personnel, as well as first responders: Police, Firefighters, and Medical personnel."


Parking, Pavilion Planned At Moccasin Bend

National Park Partners announced the launch of the “Forever Moccasin Bend” campaign to build parking and new visitor amenities at the Hamm Road entrance of Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, also known as the Gateway Site. More than $950,000 of the $1.1 million project has been committed through a nearly 50/50 split of public and private funds. New amenities will ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Psychologists Wanted

The average clinical psychologist with a PhD could make between $85,000 and $125,000 per year. Please note I said clinical psychologist. The average criminal psychiatrist could make a salary of up to $190,000 per year. The average Chattanooga Police patrol officer makes around $51,000 per year. (Salary.com-Tennessee) Why do I detail these salaries? Attempting to conjure an answer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Really Dislike

There was a picture – a big close-up – of the statue of General A.P. Stewart on the front of the Chattanooga Times Free Press a couple of days ago. It appears some ex-mathematics professor at UT-Chattanooga has taken her cloak of social cause out of her basement closet and has over 1,000 signatures on some petition – that’s right, over 1,000 from our university of free-think -- ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas’ box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper ... (click for more)

Cleveland Native Stan Sherlin Leaves A Legacy Of Kindness

When Stan Sherlin and I first met over 30 years ago, I instantly knew that we were kindred spirits. We were both from the Chattanooga area and had graduated from high school in 1979 – he was a multi-sport star at Bradley County High and would later play both basketball and golf at his hometown Cleveland State and Lee University. But what really solidified our friendship was ... (click for more)


