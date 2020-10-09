Armed Forces Parade Will Go On This Year, But With Changes

The annual Armed Forces Parade sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council (CAVC) will go on this year, but with some changes.

The parade will be Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. on Market Street in downtown Chattanooga.

The parade will start at MLK Boulevard and run to Fourth Street, where participants will disperse.

Due to COVID-19 and the risk of transmission, the parade will be vehicles only - no one on foot.

JROTC students and marching bands will not be participating as they have traditionally.

Also, there will not be a review stand or bleachers.

Officials said, "If you come to view the parade, please wear a mask and make sure to distance