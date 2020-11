Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, TYLOR ODELL

144 SEWARD WAY DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

ALLEN, RONNIE DEWAYNE

511 ARLINGTON SVE. APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BELL, PATRICK

3106 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS HOMICIDE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BROOKSHIRE, JAMES ROBERT

1103 MCFARLAND AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

BUSH, QUINTANA LAKITTA

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

CHAIN, TYRONE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374034203

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN

1921 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHASE, DONALD WILSON

6177 AMBER BROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

---

CHILEL-PEREZ, HERMENE GILDO

1814 BENNET AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COLLINS, TINA MARIE

9203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COOPER, DANIELLE

7437 PRIVATE LANE #3 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

CRANFIELD, PHILLIP EUGENE

12728 CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DENNIS, ALEXANDER Q

5503 ROSEMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS

2702 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE

---

FOSTER, SHANTA

1416 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FRIZZELL, JENNIFER

469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 20 SODDY DAISY, 37371

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

---

GEIGER, MEOSHIA ROSE

808 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HILL, NADIA CORDELIA

4530LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, KAREN3721 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KNIGHT, NATALEA RENAE783 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEMAY, CHELSEA ANN1210 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LIU, ZENG RONG27 THORNEY AVE HUNTINGTON STA, 11746Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LOPEZ, MOISES GOMEZ1508 MOBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARINELLI, JOEL A9529 GRANNY WALKER CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MAYES, VANESSIA E5722 MOODY SAWYER RD APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---MCCOIN, MINKEL JEREMY8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---NEELY, TAYLOR LANE7657 A BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10---ODUM, ZACHARY SCOTT713 COLBAUGH HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE5983 HUTTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS OF METH RESALE)UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)---PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER25 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY (AUTO)AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)BURGLARY (AUTO)BURGLARY (AUTO)BURGLARY (AUTO)---POLLARD, GEOFFREY RYAN7330 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRICE, LATOSHA117 COVE ROAD NEWPORT, 37821Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRUITT, DOMINIQUE2518 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RAINES, RUDY CORDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374218616Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga State PoliceDISORDERLY CONDUCT---STONE, TERRELL312 MCBRIEN RD #204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SWANSON-BOUT, CHRISTIAN RICHARD9468 LAZY CIRCLE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SYLMAN, JAMICHAEL TAMEL6012 BAYSHORE DR. HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, FRANK LEBRON820 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TEATIO, CAL2723 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOAGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDECRIMINAL HOMICIDEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---TIMMONS, PAMELA LYNN2826 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---TRAVIS, COURTNEY MICHELLE310 CALIFORNIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---VANHUSS, JAMES DEWIGHT1510 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---VICENTE PELICO, BALDOMERO MARCELINO3133 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM HIGH BEAMS)---VINSON, TERRANCE DEQUAN2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---YOUNG, KEYARRA LASHAE1708 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062622Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA