 Friday, November 13, 2020 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Son Of Bridge Builder Climbs Downtown Bridge To Check It Out; Police Come To Rescue Of Man Short Of Cash For Pizza

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police were called to N. Market Street on a report of a man climbing the bridge. Upon arrival police located a man on top of the bridge. The man came down and stated that his father built bridges and he was checking out the work. The man was told not to climb the bridge again and he agreed.

* * *

Police made contact with a man who was upset over not receiving his pizza at the Speedway on Bonny Oaks Drive. After determining the man did not have enough money for a pizza, the officer bought the man a pizza and he agreed to leave the scene.

* * *

A woman called police and reported she had flipped her row boat.
Police arrived and found the woman holding onto a boat dock near Riverfront Parkway. Police were able to assist the woman out of the water. After Fire Department officials checked the woman for injuries, police transported her to her vehicle while firemen retrieved her row boat. The woman was able to make arrangements for transportation of her boat. 


November 13, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 12, 2020

Senators Perdue, Loeffler Introduce SAFE Votes Act

November 12, 2020

County Clerk Bill Knowles Says Vehicle Emissions Law Repeal Is Not Yet Effective


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKHTAB, MAIYA ELYN 2648 BLYTHE RD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)

U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Thursday introduced the Securing America’s Future Elections and Votes (SAFE Votes) Act to create a bipartisan commission to review ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported his office continues to receive inquiries regarding the status of the vehicle emissions repeal law. Although Centers for Disease Control protective measures ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKHTAB, MAIYA ELYN 2648 BLYTHE RD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY 207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Senators Perdue, Loeffler Introduce SAFE Votes Act

U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Thursday introduced the Securing America’s Future Elections and Votes (SAFE Votes) Act to create a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 election and report to Congress with recommendations to strengthen election integrity going forward. “Our democracy depends on the integrity of our elections," said Senator Perdue. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Giving Thanks For The Rule Of Law

This month, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. We all have our own traditions for the holiday— traveling to be with family, meals with friends and loved ones, football games, movies, and a myriad of other traditions. With COVID-19, we must alter many of these traditions and celebrate Thanksgiving in a manner unlike our past celebrations. It is good that we celebrate Thanksgiving ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Valor At 18

Just over 400 years ago, in The Year of Our Lord, 1711, to be more precise, the still-popular phrase, ‘To err is human; to forgive, divine,’ was borne. It was in a poem written by the English wordsmith Alexander Pope titled “An Essay on Criticism, Part II,” and suffice it to say that the author explains that, while we all make mistakes, we should aspire to do as God does and show ... (click for more)

Sports

More Honors For Bradley County's Rhyne Howard

Even though the Wildcats have not yet played a game this season, University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard is earning accomplishments the program has never seen before as Thursday the Associated Press named her a unanimous selection to its preseason All-America team as voted on by a 30-member national panel. Howard becomes the first Kentucky women’s basketball player ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Pre-Season Watch List

It’s preseason award season and Big Blue Nation should get used to seeing University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard’s name as Wednesday the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced her one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award. Named after the three-time Naismith Player ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors