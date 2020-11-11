Police Blotter: Son Of Bridge Builder Climbs Downtown Bridge To Check It Out; Police Come To Rescue Of Man Short Of Cash For Pizza





Police were called to N. Market Street on a report of a man climbing the bridge. Upon arrival police located a man on top of the bridge. The man came down and stated that his father built bridges and he was checking out the work. The man was told not to climb the bridge again and he agreed.* * *Police made contact with a man who was upset over not receiving his pizza at the Speedway on Bonny Oaks Drive. After determining the man did not have enough money for a pizza, the officer bought the man a pizza and he agreed to leave the scene.* * *A woman called police and reported she had flipped her row boat.Police arrived and found the woman holding onto a boat dock near Riverfront Parkway. Police were able to assist the woman out of the water. After Fire Department officials checked the woman for injuries, police transported her to her vehicle while firemen retrieved her row boat. The woman was able to make arrangements for transportation of her boat.