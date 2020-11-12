 Thursday, November 12, 2020 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, BRANDON LEE 
800 RUNYUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ADAIR, KENDRA C 
2700 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BUSH, ANTWON DANYELL 
1121 RENAS TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY 
8253 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER 
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, CECIL R 
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON 
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211462 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF MARIJUNNA
---
FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA 
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
GILREATH, JENNIFER ANN 
112 PEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA 
1300 CYPRESS ST CT #184 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
HILL, RAY ANTHONY 
5700 ROPER ST APT C1 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
HOLMES, HAROLD GEORGE 
5942 HILLSIDE DR SPRING VALLEY, 54767 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN 
7428 DAVIS MILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI 
2744 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
KAUFMANN, LONNIE RAY 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KING, BRITTANY NICHOLE 
331 WOODLAND DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOCKLIN, MARCUS A 
2300 WILSON ST APT. 8K CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE 
520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
METZ, STEVEN DEAN 
11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO 
6222 SOLTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOW, STEVEN DANIEL 
273 GRAY STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT/SHOPLIFTING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
PENDERGRAPH, BRIAN LEE 
INTOWN SUITES 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL 
323 FALLEN LEAF DR SODDY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
REED, DERRICK 
632 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
REID, ANTWIONE 
614 COOLIDGE AVE COLUMBUS, 31906 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REMBISZEWSKI, KATELYN MARIE 
1406 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE 
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL EXPLOIATION OF A MI
---
SALES, ROSE LAMAN 
914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SANDERS, COREY DORRELL 
1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SHANKLES, DAVID LEE 
9200 WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
SIMPSON, ROKILIA TAWANNA 
1610 OLIVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
---
SPEED, KELSEY M 
529 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042104 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
3182 PEAVINE RD ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
STEVENTON, MEGAN G 
824 S VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
TATUM, TODD BLAKE 
7437 PRIVATE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/ DOMESTIC
---
TAYLOR, HYACINTH K 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
1740 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE 
2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
TURNER, TERESA MARIE 
197 MCDONALD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA 
2300 WILSON ST APT 4N CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR


