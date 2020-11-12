Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, BRANDON LEE

800 RUNYUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ADAIR, KENDRA C

2700 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BUSH, ANTWON DANYELL

1121 RENAS TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY

8253 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER

7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DAVIS, CECIL R

3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---DELVALLE, JULIUS DON7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211462Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF MARIJUNNA---FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---GILREATH, JENNIFER ANN112 PEAR LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA1300 CYPRESS ST CT #184 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)---HILL, RAY ANTHONY5700 ROPER ST APT C1 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---HOLMES, HAROLD GEORGE5942 HILLSIDE DR SPRING VALLEY, 54767Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJUAN7428 DAVIS MILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEENHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI2744 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---KAUFMANN, LONNIE RAYHomeless Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KING, BRITTANY NICHOLE331 WOODLAND DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOCKLIN, MARCUS A2300 WILSON ST APT. 8K CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---METZ, STEVEN DEAN11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO6222 SOLTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOW, STEVEN DANIEL273 GRAY STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37322Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT/SHOPLIFTING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---PENDERGRAPH, BRIAN LEEINTOWN SUITES 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL323 FALLEN LEAF DR SODDY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---REED, DERRICK632 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---REID, ANTWIONE614 COOLIDGE AVE COLUMBUS, 31906Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---REMBISZEWSKI, KATELYN MARIE1406 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL EXPLOIATION OF A MI---SALES, ROSE LAMAN914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SANDERS, COREY DORRELL1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SHANKLES, DAVID LEE9200 WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY---SIMPSON, ROKILIA TAWANNA1610 OLIVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/---SPEED, KELSEY M529 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SPICER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN3182 PEAVINE RD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---STEVENTON, MEGAN G824 S VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---TATUM, TODD BLAKE7437 PRIVATE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/ DOMESTIC---TAYLOR, HYACINTH K2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, STEVEN DEWAYNE1740 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---TURNER, TERESA MARIE197 MCDONALD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA2300 WILSON ST APT 4N CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR