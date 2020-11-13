Walker County Assessors Office Closed To The Public Until Nov. 23 Due To COVID

The Walker County Assessors office in Rock Spring has closed to the public following a positive case of COVID-19 at this location.

The office will be deep cleaned before reopening to the public on Nov. 23. A handful of team members will return to work on Monday, to answer phone calls at 706 638-4823 and e-mails sent to assessorsoffice@walkerga.us, so messages can be forwarded to the appropriate person.

The Assessors office is at 122 Highway 95 in Rock Spring on the second floor of the Walker County Local Government Services Building.The lower level of this building serves as the main office for the Walker County Tax Commissioner and the Walker County Planning Office.