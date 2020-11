Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE

3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

8713 SPRINGFOIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BONNER, SAVELT D

3874 YOUNGSTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374061237

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

---

BRAVO-VICENTE, MANUEL

1509 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

BROWN, LARRY DWAYNE

UNKNOWN SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37327

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CRAIG, SUNSHINE

3010 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---CRUIKSHANK, WESLEY SCOTT15 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---CRUTCHER, JAVARES1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 318 HIXSON, 373434852Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONASSAULT---DAVIS, ASHLEE CIERRA6616 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(SIMPLE POSSESSION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DUNN, SCOTT KENDRICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICESCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DURANT, MELVIN1416 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---ELLIS, RALPH DEWAYNE203 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30725Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (MISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO OBTAIN HOME IMP---ESTES, JOSHUA TYLER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---GIBBY, ANTHONY RAY1210 MADDOX AVE COOKVILLE, 78501Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---GRIMES, JEFFERY DEVOL521 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112820Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GROOMS, JOHNNY CARL985 KEENER ROAD COSBY, 37722Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARVEY, JAMES CLAYTON111 MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEWLETT, SHANTEA MONIQUE1222 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KINWORTHY, JON E1600B LAYTON LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771604Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LE, KHANG QUOC727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---MCALISTER, ANGELA D146 RAMSEY ST NE CLEVALND, 37312Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $1,000---MCKELVIN, DORIAN5442 HANCOCK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MCMILLION, JOHNNIE LORENZO2106 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044473Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NELSON, TRYSTAN2807 E 26 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBINSON, CARLOS BERNARD165 MARION PLACE NE ALANTA, 30317Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKIDNAPPING---SANDERS, DEIVEON D1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1000 FIREARM)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (UNLAWFUL POSSESSI---SCOTT, TYREE DEONTA1105 E 13 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OVER $1,000---SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SMITH, MICHAEL WADE218 INDUSTRIAL PARK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SONTAY VINCENTE, JUAN DALIN1507 KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD---STANLEY, BRITTANY NICHOLE1206 OGRADY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRAWTER, ANGELIKA LEANN45 CUBINE RD APT 3 FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN1117 SUNDERLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyILLEGAL POSSESSSION OF A FIREARMPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL613 MAPLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---VICENTE LOPEZ, YURI TOMAS1590 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDCONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILDOPEN CONTAINER LAW---WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE3852 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WAMSLEY, MALLORIE MCKAY8516 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL811 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112522Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---WOODS, JIMMY2032 MCATEE RD. DECATUAR, 30032Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)KIDNAPPINGEXTORTIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE