Man, 23, In Critical Condition After Shooting At Unknown Location In East Chattanooga

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at an unknown location in East Chattanooga early Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were told that the incident occurred somewhere in the East Chattanooga area, but were unable to confirm an incident location or locate a crime scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.