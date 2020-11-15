Man, 23, In Critical Condition After Shooting At Unknown Location In East Chattanooga

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at an unknown location in East Chattanooga early Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers were told that the incident occurred somewhere in the East Chattanooga area, but were unable to confirm an incident location or locate a crime scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.