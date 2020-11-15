 Sunday, November 15, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man, 23, In Critical Condition After Shooting At Unknown Location In East Chattanooga

Sunday, November 15, 2020
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at an unknown location in East Chattanooga early Saturday afternoon.
 
Shortly before 1 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers were told that the incident occurred somewhere in the East Chattanooga area, but were unable to confirm an incident location or locate a crime scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

Opinion

Don Hixson Had A Dedicated And Distinguished Career In The Tag Office

I was saddened to learn of Don Hixson’s death. His dedicated and distinguished career in the County Clerk’s office will long be remembered and appreciated. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Don’s family during this time of bereavement. Bill Knowles Hamilton County Clerk (click for more)

Why Do Rural And Urban Americans Vote Differently?

Why do urban Americans tend to vote blue and rural Americans tend to vote red? Many claim that rural counites vote red because their education rates tend to be lower and support this claim with the knowledge that the conditions of these areas are less prosperous. Having lived in both moderately urban and very rural counties I do not accept this claim. I claim that the urban and ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


