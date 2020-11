Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Has 5,817 New Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 310,937 on Sunday with 5,817 new cases. There have been 16 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,893, said state Health Department officials.

Hamilton County had 158 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is slightly more than the 155 cases on Saturday. The new total is 14,948.



There were one more deaths from the virus in the county on Sunday, bringing the toll to 123.

The state currently has 1,785 people hospitalized from the virus, seven more than on Saturday.



There have been 270,091 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (87 percent).





Testing numbers are above 4.079 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,106 cases, up 8; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 4,378 cases, up 74; 27 deaths



Grundy County: 694 cases, up 12; 14 deaths



Marion County: 968 cases, up 9; 15 deaths



Meigs County: 415 cases, up 11; 10 deaths



Polk County: 599 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,391 cases, up 21; 27 deaths

Sequatchie County: 448 cases, up 3; 5 deaths