Jarrett Gets 1 Day Sentence For Agreeing To Have Illegal Drugs Sent To His Home

Terren Jarrett was sentenced in federal court to just one day in prison as well as time served after agreeing to have illegal drugs shipped to his home.

Jarrett earlier pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute Alprazolam and possession with intent to distribute LSD.

In July 2018, DEA agents, Homeland Security, and the U.S. postal inspection service were investigating shipments of contraband items in East Tennessee. A half-year later, law enforcement found packages containing “counterfeit Xanax (i.e., the trade name for alprazolam) to a residence in the Eastern District of Tennessee.”

After the delivery occurred, law enforcement searched the residence, and Jarrett pointed out the location of a bag with hundreds of counterfeit Xanax pills.

He was read his Miranda rights, and said he received the packages for his co-defendant Thomas Lennon.

Lennon and fellow co-defendant Antonio George went by the residence to pick up the Xanax, and were promptly arrested.