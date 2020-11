Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, JEFFREY NATHAN

209 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ASPAR, ARMANDO

3708 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37342

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LICENSE REQUIRED

---

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE

1210 WEST END AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

1516 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

---

BOGAN, JIMMY RAY

1249 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BURTON, JASON LEE

1513 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044205

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUDDLL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COX, MELISSA ANN

2317 SANDERLING COURT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRAYTON, DAYLE LEMOINE

1711 NEWTON ST CHATANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---CROOK, TODD ERIC4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DAVIS, ELIZABETH ANN8869 LU LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073134Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---FINLEY, ANGELA NICOLE262 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS7390 CROMPTON LUPTON CITY, 37354Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GIBSON, DAMON SCOTT3444 PERSIMMON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES1915 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041441Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN1512 MERRILL ST. EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOWELL, ERIC KYLE5904 FORT SUMTER DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUGHEY, AMIEL2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 84 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---HUNTER, JIM727 EAST 11TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---INGLE, TIMOTHY ERWIN3313 OLD CHATSWORTH HWY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA2214 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JORDAN, TERRANCE MONTREAL1403 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESTOP SIGN VIOLATION---LONG, KEYVON T2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN4700 BRENTWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MASTERS, BRANDON643 PICCADILLY AVENUE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MCEWEN, JOHN WARREN106 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501321Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153924Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, BILLY W727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL904 ARLINGTON AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000---PENA, FRANK WADE60 LONGVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 307412561Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY2411 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROE, MICHELLE LYNN119 EAST PINE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SELF, BRIAN W132 BOWATER RD E SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SMITH, JOSHUA LABRON2644 JOHNSON RD Chickamauga, 30707Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TAYLOR, KAITLYN BREANNA124 FORREST HILLS DR CHATTSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, ALEX CLARK937 KENNINGTON HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND---WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS8214 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE