11-Year Old Arrested For Arson On Maude Street

The Chattanooga Fire Department's Investigations Division arrested and charged an 11-year-old boy in connection with intentionally set fires at a home in his neighborhood.



It happened on Monday at 4:10 p.m. on Maude Street.

CFD investigators said the boy tried to set a house on fire and also caused a car fire.

Engine 5, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 10, Engine 4, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded to the call. Dispatch advised the crews that they would be dealing with a possible vehicle and dumpster fire close to a residence. Engine 5 arrived on the scene and found a fire at the rear of a vehicle parking in the driveway of a home on Maude Street. Engine 5 personnel attacked the fire and got it extinguished. A small fire was also located in a trash can next to the residence and it was extinguished.

Several witnesses provided statements about what they saw to investigators, who arrested and charged the child with aggravated arson and setting fire to personal property.

He was transported to a juvenile detention facility. The boy lives in the area, but not at the house where he allegedly caused the fires. His name is not being released because of his age.

The garbage can that was set on fire was up against the house, which was occupied at the time of the incident. Firefighters got it out before flames could spread to the home. A cooler on the porch was also set on fire. The car fire caused damage to the vehicle.