Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, CHRIS JOHN

722 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MT, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FACILITATION OF METH FOR RE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOONE, DARRIEN

410 WEST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

133 Brady Miller Ln Dayton, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

COX, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

1007 W Circle Dr Rossville, 307415152

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DAWSON, ALBERT LEE

601 JAMES ST RT 131 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

---

DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS

19866 RIVER CONYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FLANAGAN, ASIA

2622 GLENWOOD PKY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FOSTER, DANIELLE NICOLE

280 CROLL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GANN, JOSEPH EUGENE

10705 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HEDGECOTH, JOHN

4103 DAYTON BOULEVARD APT C37 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENDERSON, SHADARA LYNETTE

7623 BISHOP DR APT.





A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HENRY, SHANTORIA DEADRIENNE805 PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFERY N349 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANT58 OLD TRIAN ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUTCHINSON, CAMELIA L2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD #327 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---INGLE, ASHLEY2585 BROWNWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE3713 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JONES, SHAMARA QUSHY1969 CRESTMOORE DR DECATUR, 30032Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ETOWAH COUNTY AL---KEESECKER, BRITTANY NHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LILLY, PETER TIMOTHY2436 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE88 MCNEESE LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL226 BRENTLEY WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON1741 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER507 MARLOW DR HIXSON, 373434258Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---NEAL, TERRANCE LEMON1711 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF SCH I WITH INTENT TO RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSS OF SCH VI WITH INTENT TO RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NELSON, BOBBY MICHAEL1820 COUNTY RD 782 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---PALMS, STANLEY R807 BALES CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---PHILLIPS, TONY TYRONE7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---PORTER, NATAJAHCURRTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---RAMIREZ, GUMERCINDO J4904 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-3RD---ROBINSON, MICHAEL EUGENE7033 OLD OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF CHOPVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PRRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSPEEDINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---SHACKELFORD, ELAINE1218 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE140 NEIGHBORS RD HOHENWALD, 38462Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---TRAMMELL, ALONZO EDWARD4310 LOCKSLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga(VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)(VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST)(VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---TURNER, DEVARTAY DESHAY7886 WEST HIGHWAY 136 CHCICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---VASQUEZ DE LEON, SANTOS BERSAINUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---VERNER, EDWARD E3818 GRENADA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE BRISTOL VA)---WARE, TAYLOR JOY2607 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042922Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY1209 COUNTY ROAD 814 HIGDON,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WEBB, JUSTIN TYLER112DOGWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---WEBB, KEVIN JAMES1750 SPRING PLACE TERRESS SE CLEAVLAND, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIN, CRAIG RYAN48 STALLION RD RINGGOLD, 37036Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE