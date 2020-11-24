City Council Members Want Action In Solving Long-Standing Flooding Problems At Clifton Hills

City Council members said they want action in clearing up long-standing flooding problems at Clifton Hills.

Councilman Anthony Byrd said there are "huge, huge flooding issues" in that community near the Georgia line. He said he keeps hearing the same account from city public works and the city attorney's office , but no action.

Bill Payne, public works administrator, said the problem near Caruthers Park is that a nearby property owner allowed fill onto some lots in order to build them up for possible development. He said a drainage pipe that is about 15 feet down became crushed and stopped working.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said the property has passed to a female descendant of the man who wanted to develop it. He said the woman has been slow to respond to the city and has hired an attorney.

The city attorney said the woman does not have the means to fix the expensive problem. He said there are issues since the problem is on private property. He said one option is for the city to condemn the site and go in and do the work. A lien would then go against the property in favor of the city.

He said the cost of the work is going to be much more than the value of the propertyy.

Another problem is at Cannon Avenue near E. 28th Street. Mr. Payne there is a pipe there that was installed by the city and became damaged. He said the city is trying to determine how far into the pipe the problem goes.

Councilman Byrd said, "These are poor people. This makes all of us look terrible." He said the standing water that covers half of Caruthers Park brings a terrible mosquito problem.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "This is absurd that this has been going on for over three years. It's a bureaucratic process and the people are suffering. I want to know a timetable and that we are going to do it as quickly as possible."

Councilman Erskine Oglesby said there is a danger that some child might drown in the flood waters at the park.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "This has been going on for decades. Talk about systematic racism."