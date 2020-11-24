 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Members Want Action In Solving Long-Standing Flooding Problems At Clifton Hills

City Council members said they want action in clearing up long-standing flooding problems at Clifton Hills.

Councilman Anthony Byrd said there are "huge, huge flooding issues" in that community near the Georgia line. He said he keeps hearing the same account  from city public works and the city attorney's office , but no action.

Bill Payne, public works administrator,  said the problem near Caruthers Park is that a nearby property owner allowed fill onto some lots in order to build them up for possible development. He said a drainage pipe that is about 15 feet down became crushed and stopped working.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said the property has passed to a female descendant of the man who wanted to develop it. He said the woman has been slow to respond to the city and has hired an attorney.

The city attorney said the woman does not have the means to fix the expensive problem. He said there are issues since the problem is on private property. He said one option is for the city to condemn the site and go in and do the work. A lien would then go against the property in favor of the city.

He said the cost of the work is going to be much more than the value of the propertyy.

Another problem is at Cannon Avenue near E. 28th Street. Mr. Payne there is a pipe there that was installed by the city and became damaged. He said the city is trying to determine how far into the pipe the problem goes.

Councilman Byrd said, "These are poor people. This makes all of us look terrible." He said the standing water that covers half of Caruthers Park brings a terrible mosquito problem. 

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "This is absurd that this has been going on for over three years. It's a bureaucratic process and the people are suffering.  I want to know a timetable and that we are going to do it as quickly as possible."

Councilman Erskine Oglesby said there is a danger that some child might drown in the flood waters at the park.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "This has been going on for decades. Talk about systematic racism."

 


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration's legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will

A fence company owner in Hixson has been arrested for car burglary and resisting arrest. Late on Saturday night, law enforcement saw and approached a vehicle reported as stolen located in



Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached 408,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,268, up 185 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,939 cases, up 18; 29 deaths; 97 ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty. “ Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals ... (click for more)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death

Here we are, two days this side of Thanksgiving, and to read or watch the news, there ain't a lot of things going on around us where gratitude, and the art of sincere thanks, are most prominent in our view. As a matter of fact, it may be that never has it been as lacking. Monday afternoon I watched a video on the news channels that showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic


