Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALTAZAR-POLICARDO, URIEL

3628 HELEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT



BYRD, KEOSHA LARAE

2501 RIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER, JOHNNY LEWIS

2616 EAST 20 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PAROLE VIOLATOR(ARMED ROBBERYWITH DEADLY WEAPON)



DEWEES, JOSEPH WINFIELD

1010 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOMINGO NICOLAS, JESUS M

3111 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071534

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

4000 FAGAN ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ESLINGER, JAKE PRESTON

5842 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 373433621

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI



GRAYSON, JAITIANA

563 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GURLEY, MELVIN

3910 5TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN

30 BAILEY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOWARD, JAMES ARTHUR

105 MALCOLM LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JONES, DYLAN JADE

6002 CHAMPION RD Chattanooga, 374161405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)



LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE

155 GARDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115025

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500

EVADING ARREST



LOCKLIN, THEODORE

2406 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MAULDIN, JAMES SHANNON

59 STOKLEY DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEMITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON1604 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDOMESTIC ASSAULTMORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYODOHERTY, BRENDEN SEAN212 WEST WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENPALLAS, JAMES BLAKE8830 SPRINGFEILD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAMIREZ, RUBEN ARCANGEL ORTIZ1641 BROADWAY ST DAYTON, 373211822Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUISHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN1023 S SEMINOLE DR Chattanooga, 374121233Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSMITH, DARREN LEE9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION( SEXUAL BATTERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STATUTORY RAPE)SMITH, JAMES OTDIS1935 MOWBRARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS3707 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (CATSOOA COUNTY)TIMMIONS, JOSEPH WILLIAM JACOBSHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICEHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMS, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW4110 MALINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY