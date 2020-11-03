 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Weather

PHOTOS: Election Day In Hamilton County

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

  • At Daisy Church of God

    - photo by Jim Ashley

  • At Daisy Church of God

    - photo by Jim Ashley

  • At Daisy Church of God

    - photo by Jim Ashley

  • At Daisy Church of God

    - photo by Jim Ashley


November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

(The system we have long used for criminal mugshots stopped working - apparently because the Sheriff's website is still unsecure (http instead of https) and browsers are increasingly not displaying ...



Breaking News

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country's armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ...

Roy Exum: Our 'Abundance' Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in "hurricane cities," construction crews have worked around ...

Sports

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ...

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ...


