Man Shot Monday Night On Joiner Road Shows Up At Local Hospital

Police were called to a local hospital Monday around 4:13 p.m. on reports of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The 27-year-old man said he was shot at an unknown location on Joiner Road.



Officers were able to locate and secure a crime scene in the 1600 block of Joiner Road. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.

You can remain anonymous.