Democrat Glenn Scruggs had a big lead over state Senator Todd Gardenhire in early returns on Tuesday.

After early votes and absentees were counted for Senate District 10 it was:

Gardenhire 16,825

Scruggs 26,066

Mr. Scruggs, of East Brainerd, is an assistant chief in the Chattanooga Police Department making his first political run.

Mr. Gardenhire, of Lookout Valley, had a career as an investment counselor.