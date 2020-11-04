 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

Tennessee Breaks Voter Turnout And Participation Records

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

A record-breaking 3,045,401 Tennesseans, or over 68 percent of active and inactive registered voters, cast ballots in-person during early voting and on Election Day or absentee by-mail in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Voter turnout and participation handily beat the previous record set during the 2008 presidential election when 2,618,238 cast their ballots.
 
“For months, our office has worked with election commissions and health officials across the state to ensure that in-person voting was clean, safe and secure,” said Secretary Hargett.
“Traditionally, Tennesseans prefer to vote in-person. We’ve said it for months, and yet again, voters showed their confidence in the safety precautions in place and their preference to cast a ballot in-person by showing up in record numbers at the polls.”
 
Counties must submit certified election results to the Division of Elections by Monday, Nov. 23.
Unofficial election results are available on our website at elections.tn.gov.
 
“We would not have seen the record numbers of voters have such a smooth voting experience during a pandemic without the months and countless hours of planning by Tennessee’s 95 election commissions, administrators, and staff,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Thanks to the roughly 17,000 poll officials who stepped up to serve their communities and carry out all the planning to provide Tennesseans with a safe and secure in-person voting experience.”
 
Tennessee also broke the early and absentee by-mail turnout record during the two-week early voting period in this election. A comprehensive report of in-person and absentee by-mail turnout during early voting by county with comparisons to 2016 and 2012 is available on GoVoteTN.com.
 
Follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels for ongoing information about Tennessee elections, Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about the Nov. 3 election, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


