Hamilton County Mainly Wrapped Up Its Vote Count Just A Few Hours After Polls Closed

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Some jurisdictions, including in Georgia, are still counting ballots. That process was mainly wrapped up in just a few hours after the polls closed on Tuesday night in Hamilton County.

Scott Allen, interim administrator of elections, said, "To be counted ballots must be in our office by the close of polls on Election Day. All ballots were received by our office and tabulated by 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

"The only outstanding ballots we have are Provisional ballots. Those are being investigated at this time to see if they are valid or not. If they are, they will be run through a tabulator and recorded for the official results."

He said, "I can't speak for other states and how they process their ballots. I can only refer to what Tennessee law requires.

"We use Dominion Voting ICP tabulators that scan paper ballots and record the votes to a memory card."


November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Couple Argues About Large Tip; Woman Looking For Sugar Daddy Finds Scam

November 5, 2020

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 165 New Cases

November 5, 2020

Walker County Has 2 More Deaths From Coronavirus; Georgia Has 1,916 New Cases


Police responded to a theft call from the Comfort Inn & Suites on Parker Lane. An employee told police that while all the rooms were undergoing a carpet cleaning, an unknown White male went ... (click for more)

Tennessee had 31 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, including one in Hamilton County, as the total climbed to 3,509, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,969 new coronavirus ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 54 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,126. There were 1,916 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Couple Argues About Large Tip; Woman Looking For Sugar Daddy Finds Scam

Police responded to a theft call from the Comfort Inn & Suites on Parker Lane. An employee told police that while all the rooms were undergoing a carpet cleaning, an unknown White male went into room 116 and stole a 50” flat screen Samsung Hospitality TV worth approximately $500. The man was wearing a mask, sunglasses, dark-colored jacket, dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 165 New Cases

Tennessee had 31 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, including one in Hamilton County, as the total climbed to 3,509, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,969 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 271,771. The death toll in Hamilton County is now at 114. There were 165 new cases, compared to 122 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,213. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: So Much For Guessing

Anybody in the opinion business is guaranteed a reaction in times such as these. I get dozens of emails every day and my biggest complaint – far and away – is that I lack the time to reply to them. The great majority are wonderful, whether they share my opinion, strongly oppose it, or offer up their own, and there are a few each day that are hilarious. On Monday I shared it was ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' Hurst, Ruiz Named To USL League One Teams

USL League One honored standout performers from its second season on Wednesday as it unveiled the 2020 USL League One All-League Teams. Greenville Triumph SC led all teams with six selections after claiming the 2020 League One Title, while first-year club Union Omaha earned four selections. Red Wolves’ forward Greg Hurst and defender Ricky Ruiz make the USL League One All-League ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)


