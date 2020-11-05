Hamilton County Mainly Wrapped Up Its Vote Count Just A Few Hours After Polls Closed

Some jurisdictions, including in Georgia, are still counting ballots. That process was mainly wrapped up in just a few hours after the polls closed on Tuesday night in Hamilton County.

Scott Allen, interim administrator of elections, said, "To be counted ballots must be in our office by the close of polls on Election Day. All ballots were received by our office and tabulated by 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

"The only outstanding ballots we have are Provisional ballots. Those are being investigated at this time to see if they are valid or not. If they are, they will be run through a tabulator and recorded for the official results."

He said, "I can't speak for other states and how they process their ballots. I can only refer to what Tennessee law requires.

"We use Dominion Voting ICP tabulators that scan paper ballots and record the votes to a memory card."