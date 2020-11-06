Fleischmann Said It Is Apparent That Mail-In Voting "Provides Opportunities For Fraud"; Says States Need To Show Process Is Fair

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said Friday that mail-in voting can lead to fraud.

He said, "Our primary concern in this election has been protecting the sanctity of the ballot box. Just as President Donald Trump has said all along, universal mail-in voting provides opportunity for voter fraud, and that’s been apparent throughout this election.

“The states that are still counting votes must increase transparency to ensure the American people have complete faith in our electoral process.

"I continue to stand with President Trump during this process, and encourage my fellow Republicans to do the same.”

“America needs confidence in a fair and transparent system. Every legal vote should be counted; illegal votes should not. All credible allegations of fraud should be investigated and handled by the courts. Ensuring confidence and transparency in our institutions should not be a partisan issue.”

Senator-elect Bill Hagerty said, “I agree with President Trump, we must protect the sanctity of the ballot box. That means every vote legally cast must be counted. We can't allow a lack of transparency to harm our election system. America is the greatest nation in the world, and our citizens should have faith in our electoral process. The lack of transparency and irregularities that we’ve seen are a cause of great concern.?”