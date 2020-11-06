 Friday, November 6, 2020 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fleischmann Said It Is Apparent That Mail-In Voting "Provides Opportunities For Fraud"; Says States Need To Show Process Is Fair

Friday, November 6, 2020

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said Friday that mail-in voting can lead to fraud.

He said, "Our primary concern in this election has been protecting the sanctity of the ballot box. Just as President Donald Trump has said all along, universal mail-in voting provides opportunity for voter fraud, and that’s been apparent throughout this election.

“The states that are still counting votes must increase transparency to ensure the American people have complete faith in our electoral process.

"I continue to stand with President Trump during this process, and encourage my fellow Republicans to do the same.”

“America needs confidence in a fair and transparent system. Every legal vote should be counted; illegal votes should not. All credible allegations of fraud should be investigated and handled by the courts. Ensuring confidence and transparency in our institutions should not be a partisan issue.”

Senator-elect Bill Hagerty said, “I agree with President Trump, we must protect the sanctity of the ballot box. That means every vote legally cast must be counted. We can't allow a lack of transparency to harm our election system. America is the greatest nation in the world, and our citizens should have faith in our electoral process. The lack of transparency and irregularities that we’ve seen are a cause of great concern.?”



Well Done, Hamilton County Election Office

I want to thank Scott Allen and the employees of the Election Commission as well as the poll workers for the exceptional job being done for us in conducting the elections in our county, especially the general election just concluded. Charles Rucker (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Election Catastrophe

Somewhere is the Australian Outback, in the wilds of Tanzania, on the shores of Cape Fear and on the docks of Singapore there are people laughing. They are hooting the United States, now the greatest country over all those God overlooks, for just conducting the most idiotic election since Biblical times. We have judges in scattered states who have decreed from the bench of Justice ... (click for more)

Red Wolves' Hurst, Ruiz Named To USL League One Teams

USL League One honored standout performers from its second season on Wednesday as it unveiled the 2020 USL League One All-League Teams. Greenville Triumph SC led all teams with six selections after claiming the 2020 League One Title, while first-year club Union Omaha earned four selections. Red Wolves’ forward Greg Hurst and defender Ricky Ruiz make the USL League One All-League ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Football At A Crossroads

We all need a break from watching election returns. Three straight days of it has been really tough no matter who you voted for, Hopefully, college football can bring us some relief this weekend, but here again if you're a Tennessee fan, staring at a team on a three-game losing skid, you're still stressed out. I think I've written about the Volunteers being at a crossroads before, ... (click for more)


