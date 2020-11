Hamilton County Has 161 New COVID Cases As Surge Continues; Tennessee Has 32 More Deaths

Tennessee had 32 new coronavirus deaths on Friday as the total climbed to 3,541, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,373 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 273,144.

The death toll in Hamilton County remains at 114. There were 161 new cases, compared to 165 on Thursday, bringing the total to 13,374.

There have been 12,004 people in Hamilton County recover from COVID, 90 percent, and there are 1,256 active cases, up from 1,244 on Thursday.

There are 91 people hospitalized from coronavirus in Hamilton County, with an additional seven suspected cases. Of those, 35 are Hamilton County residents and 24 are in intensive care.

The state currently has 1,480 people hospitalized from the virus, 22 fewer than on Thursday.

There have been 246,392 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.775 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 38,932 cases, up 57; 582 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 34,332 cases, up 131; 362 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 14,213 cases, up 160; 100 deaths



Bledsoe County: 1,062 cases, up 5; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,894 cases, up 15; 24 deaths



Grundy County: 633 cases, up 3; 14 deaths



Marion County: 881 cases, up 4; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 363 cases, up 4; 8 deaths



Polk County: 557 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,237 cases, up 12; 24 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 398 cases, up 3; 5 deaths