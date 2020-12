Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARAJAS-CORONA, JOSE HECTOR

900 AIRPORT RD APT 071 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

----

BELL, EVE L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

BRETT, JESSICA BLEU-COLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

BROCK, STACY LEIGH

70 GREGORY DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

BROWNING, TONY EVERTT

4105 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

EVADING ARREST

----

BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL

1822 DALTON PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373116987

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

CLARK, CHRISTOPHER JASON

703 BOMAR STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

DANIEL, ASHLEY RENEE

4460 PAULA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DANIELS, NICOLE RISEY

6003 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN

8339 HIGHWAY 337 LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DIXON, JAMES RONALD

8636 FIVE KILLER WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF ROXICODONE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $2,500)

----

DODSON, JAMES CARRLE

3003 ADDISON APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK

325 MCKASLIN ROAD RISING FAWN, 32407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

GATES, LONNIE

3841 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062702

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

----

HELTON, ALICIA

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

HILL, CHARLES WAYNE

3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STALKING (AGGRAVATED)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

----

HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

183 HICKMAN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

HILL, KATHERINE REE

6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

----

HILL - SMITH, ERICA M

4315 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

HOLLAND, THELMA JEAN

1E 11ST 513 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

HULLENDER, ERIN CORRINE

7326 OLD CLEVELAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

----

JOHNSON, AIRYELLE KIASIA

1701 N CONCORD RD APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY

1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

----

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

----

LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

----

MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID

5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

----

ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT D56 CHATTANOOGA, 374054574

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

----

SCROGGINS, CARSON DEWAYNE

HOMELESSS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER

4675 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 373387912

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

5307 GANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

THOMPSON, ZACHARY

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

UNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

8406 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212700

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

WALKER, JAMES THOMAS

1980 PEAL ST CLEVELAND, 37322

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

WHITEHEAD, ANGEL N

1007 OVERLOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY