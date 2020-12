There are 62 students in the Hamilton County Schools with active cases of the coronavirus - up from 55 on Monday. The cases are at 37 of the county schools.

There are 45 employees with active cases - down two from Monday. Another 90 staffers are awaiting test results - up from 79.

For the students there are 928 active close contacts - down from 881 on Monday. For employees, it is1024 close contacts - up from 92.