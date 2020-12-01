 Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Weather

Citizens Give Views On How City Should Spent $2.5 Million Of COVID Funds

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The City Council on Tuesday heard from several citizens regarding how a new $2.5 million allotment to the city  of COVID relief funds will be spent.

 

Marcus Ellsworth asked for the funds to go to organizations smaller than ones associated with the Tivoli.

 

“I just wonder if putting money into organization that may have already received a significant amount of support and funding from relief sources, grants, and donors,” Mr.

Ellsworth said. “Meanwhile we have other organizations and other businesses in the arts community who are struggling or shutting down right now. I was wondering if there is a process where they could appeal for it or apply for it, in order to broaden the scope of the impact of these relief funds.”

 

Shane Morrow, co-founder and executive director of RISE Chattanooga, said that while nonprofits and organizations such as his own may need money, he does not want to accept any aid or help. Instead, he asked for the council to allocate those spare funds in a way that helps those struggling to pay bills or put food on the table.

 

“In a nutshell, I will say this, please direct your dollars to what are needed first,” Mr. Morrow said. “The other programs and resources for the other agencies can wait for another time. Please direct your energy toward the people who need it most.”

 

Terri Roberts and Anthony Muldoon were both affiliated with the Tivoli Foundation, and they asked for the council to support funding Tivoli. Mr. Muldoon said he wanted the council to know the theater has suffered during “this horrific period we have all been involved in” and said it was “critical” to keep the Tivoli Theater open.

 

“I want to express the need for the money to be allocated to the Tivoli. There are a lot of people employed to bring in entertainment,” said Ms. Roberts, who works security at the Tivoli. “We need to keep the Tivoli Foundation afloat, because everyone needs additional income during these times, and it would be beneficial for the community to have the shows to come to in Chattanooga.”

 

The city is recommending that city employees get one-time, pre-Christmas bonuses out of the latest $2.5 million received in federal COVID relief funds. The cost would be $1.7 million. The proposal would give $500 to each employee who has worked through the pandemic and $400 to those who have worked from home.

 

The funds would be distributed by Dec. 18. City employees had to forego a raise in the current pandemic-plagued budget. Other uses of the money include $225,000 for the Tivoli Theater, which had to close again with a new surge in COVID cases.

 

The Forgotten Child Fund would receive $75,000. The group has been told by the city that it must vacate its space in a city building on Main Street. Others include $40,000 to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, $150,000 to the United Way, and $300,000 for a business relief fund.

 

The City Council will vote next Tuesday on the issue.


