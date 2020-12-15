 Tuesday, December 15, 2020 52.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

2020 Is Officially The Wettest Year On Record

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

2020 is now officially the wettest year ever recorded in the Tennessee Valley.

As of midnight on Monday, TVA recorded 68.27 inches on average across the Valley, surpassing the old record of 67.01 inches set in 2018.  With 2019 now the third wettest year on record at 66.47 inches of rainfall, TVA has now managed three straight years of record rainfall.

“The last three years have been a remarkable stretch of above average rainfall,” said James Everett, senior manager of TVA’s River Forecast Center. “Before 2018, the previous record had stood for 45 years. Since 2018, we’ve either set a record or come close to it every year. And the 2020 record comes with two weeks left in the calendar year, so it will likely increase.

“Also, between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, the Tennessee Valley recorded 75.74 inches of rainfall. This was the wettest Fiscal Year total ever in the 131-year period of record.”  

The above normal runoff from rainfall has persisted throughout the entire year, with one notable exception: the 2020 record comes after a month of below-average rainfall just last month. November rainfall in the Valley totaled 2.34 inches which was only about 62% of normal monthly rainfall. That shortfall ended a streak of 13 straight months of above average rainfall, which is also a Valley record.

This year, TVA has worked to avert about $1 billion in flood damages throughout the Valley, keeping several cities from being submerged. Each year, TVA’s reservoir management saves the region about $300 million. TVA has averted more than $9 billion in flood damages since it completed its first dam, Norris Dam, in 1936.  

Throughout the record rains, TVA uses its 49 dams to manage lake levels and river flows to balance the competing demands of the reservoir system.  Whether heavy rains or drought, TVA’s River Management Team works around the clock, managing the Tennessee River system to provide a variety of benefits, including flood control, navigation, hydroelectric generation, recreation, water quality and water supply.  

”Managing the Tennessee River system during this extended period of record rainfall continues to be a team effort of the River Management, Hydro Generation and Dam Safety staff at TVA,” Everett said. “The sites and crews in the field have put in countless long days maintaining and operating equipment like sluice gates, spill gates, cranes and, of course, hydroelectric generators which are all necessary to control flow through TVA reservoirs.”


Senator Loeffler Makes Campaign Stop At Fort Oglethorpe's Park Place Restaurant

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is in a nationally-watched election, made a campaign stop Tuesday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe at the Park Place Restaurant. The incumbent is currently locked in a tight run-off election with her challenger, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. Senator Loeffler spoke to a group of about 100 people gathered ... (click for more)

Chattooga County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Now Has 9,250 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,250. There were 4,812 new cases, as that total reached 484,152 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 38,111, up 374 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,590 cases, up 77; 34 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Court Personnel Are Essential Workers

The closing of Hamilton County Sessions Court just exemplifies how much exposure there is to the COVID-19 virus in the court system. Local courts see thousands of different people per week from all different areas. The court clerks, court officers, all court personnel, district attorneys and public defenders are in close proximity to those coming into court, plus obviously ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Are 'Exceptional'

On Monday there came the news – the sad, sad news – that now over 300,000 Americans have died due to the COVID virus. It is now raging so badly in the United States that once every minute another one of us dies. Right now, there are over 16 million active cases. Surely, these days are the most devastating in our lifetime. But then I saw the picture that was taken on the same Monday, ... (click for more)

Sports

Senators David Perdue And Kelly Loeffler In Opposition To Renaming Atlanta Braves

Following Cleveland’s decision to rename the Indians baseball team, U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves: “We adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves, one of our state’s most storied and successful sports franchises. Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution — with a history spanning 54 ... (click for more)

Lee Lady Flames Open Season With Convincing Win

After being off the playing floor for over nine months, the Lee University women showed little sign of rust by outscoring visiting West Florida, 23-10 in the first quarter and then holding a commanding 52-24 halftime lead in a convincing 80-58 victory on Monday afternoon inside Walker Arena. Sophomore Haley Schubert made 9-of-11 shots from the field and one 3-pointer in leading ... (click for more)


