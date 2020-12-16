13 Have Qualified To Run For Chattanooga Mayor - As Deadline Nears

Thirteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga - with the qualifying deadline of noon on Thursday looming for five others who have picked up papers.

The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2.

Those qualifying in the mayor's race are:

Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, D'Angelo Davis, Christopher Dahl, City Councilman Russell Gilbert, Tim Kelly, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, City Councilman Erskine Oglesby, Michele Peterson, Kim White, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Those who have picked up but not yet qualified include former city attorney Wade Hinton, Monty Bell, Jean Howard-Hill, Chris Long and Keith Smartt.

Five people are seeking the District 5 seat being vacated by Councilman Gilbert.

There are two contenders for the District 7 seat being given up by Councilman Oglesby.

City Council:

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2

Tim Gorman

Jenny Hill

Thomas Lee

District 3

Ken Smith

Rachael Torrence (not yet qualified)

District 4

Darrin Ledford

Bill Lloyd

District 5

Dennis Clark

Isiah Hester

Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.

Leanne M. Jones

Cynthia G. Stanley Cash

District 6

Carol Berz

District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

District 8

D'Andre Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod

Isaac Leal (not yet qualified)

Kelvin Scott