13 Have Qualified To Run For Chattanooga Mayor - As Deadline Nears

Thirteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga - with the qualifying deadline of noon on Thursday looming for five others who have picked up papers.
The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2.
Those qualifying in the mayor's race are:
Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, D'Angelo Davis, Christopher Dahl, City Councilman Russell Gilbert, Tim Kelly, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, City Councilman Erskine Oglesby, Michele Peterson, Kim White, Robert C.
Wilson and Elenora Woods.
Those who have picked up but not yet qualified include former city attorney Wade Hinton, Monty Bell, Jean Howard-Hill, Chris Long and Keith Smartt.
Five people are seeking the District 5 seat being vacated by Councilman Gilbert.
There are two contenders for the District 7 seat being given up by Councilman Oglesby.
City Council:
District 1
Chip Henderson
District 2
Tim Gorman
Jenny Hill
Thomas Lee
District 3
Ken Smith
Rachael Torrence (not yet qualified)
District 4
Darrin Ledford
Bill Lloyd
District 5
Dennis Clark
Isiah Hester
Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.
Leanne M. Jones
Cynthia G. Stanley Cash
District 6
Carol Berz
District 7
Raquetta Dotley
Ken Hays
District 8
D'Andre Anderson
Anthony Byrd
Marie Mott
District 9
Demetrus Coonrod
Isaac Leal (not yet qualified)
Kelvin Scott